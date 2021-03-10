NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s 527th Engineer Battalion and 1022nd Engineer Vertical Construction Company held ceremonies and farewell events throughout the state Feb. 21 and 28, before departing Louisiana.
With units located in Ruston and West Monroe, more than 300 guardsmen will deploy to the Middle East in support ofOperations Spartan Shield, Freedom’s Sentinel and Inherent Resolve to perform engineer construction operations. Including premobilization training at Fort Bliss in Texas, the soldiers will be away from home for nearly one year.
This is both units’ second overseas deployment since 9/11. These engineer units also play key roles in the state’s emergency operations and have provided support for many state emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.