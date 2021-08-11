One of the largest health care systems in Louisiana is telling its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination.
The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced a vaccine mandate Tuesday and said the policy is necessary to combat Louisiana’s current coronavirus surge and lead by example. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe is part of the Franciscan Missionary of Our Lady Health System.
“We must act now to protect each other from spreading the delta variant and protect vulnerable patients from exposure. Vaccines are the best means of accomplishing this and more important than ever as the lasting step to end this pandemic. We should not wait any longer,” the system said in a statement.
The health system, headquartered in Baton Rouge, says it serves half of Louisiana’s residents and extends to neighboring Mississippi’s largest metropolitan area. The system encompasses 10 hospitals and 10,827 full-time employees.
The vaccine mandate begins Aug. 15 and concludes Dec. 1.
All employees, contractors, student clinicians and volunteers must get vaccinated during the period, if not already, or risk consequences.
Doctors, physician assistants and nurses must provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 31 or they will be suspended without pay. If not fully unvaccinated by Nov. 30, they will be fired.
Other health care staff have until Sept. 15 to prove their vaccination status to avoid unpaid suspension. Nov. 30 is the deadline to avoid termination.
Sixty-one percent of health workers in the system’s flagship hospital, Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, have been fully vaccinated, according to The (Baton Rouge) Advocate.
Mayo Clinic Care-owned Baton Rouge General also is asking employees to become fully vaccinated but is not threatening staff with termination over a refusal to do so.
