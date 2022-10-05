The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is responding to the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process after Hurricane Ian.
La. National Guard sends assistance to Florida after hurricane
