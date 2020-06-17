In the coming weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision in the June Medical Services v. Russo case centered on the 2014 Louisiana Unsafe Abortion Protection Act.
The court’s decision will have lasting impact on abortion jurisprudence.
“We are anxiously awaiting the decision in June Medical Services v. Russo,” said Louisiana Right to Life Associate Director Angie Thomas, J.D. “We introduced this law with then Rep. Katrina Jackson to protect the health and safety of women at for-profit abortion businesses. The Louisiana abortion industry, with its long history of health and safety violations, cannot speak for Louisiana women. The abortion facilities must be held to the same safety standards as every other Louisiana outpatient surgical facility. Together with the bi-partisan majority of Louisiana legislators who passed this law in 2014, we look forward to a decision that puts patients over profits and protects women.”
Louisiana Right to Life representatives, including Thomas, Executive Director Benjamin Clapper, and Alexandra Seghers, Director of Education, are available for interviews before and after the decision.
The organization will hold a press conference call shortly after the decision is announced. Further information will be available at a later point in time.
