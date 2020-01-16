The National Right to Life Committee and Louisiana Right to Life recently filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Louisiana’s Act 620 “Unsafe Abortion Protection Act,” which requires abortion doctors to have admitting privileges with a local hospital.
Act 620 was passed in 2014 in response to the extensive health and safety violations found in Louisiana abortion clinics. Louisiana already requires doctors who perform surgery at outpatient surgical centers to have hospital privileges. Act 620 extends that requirement to include abortionists.
In addition, through Louisiana Right to Life’s assistance, 80 former, current, and incoming lawmakers signed Alliance Defending Freedom’s amicus brief to the Supreme Court. More than 200 members of Congress and the Trump Administration also filed amicus briefs.
The case before the U.S. Supreme Court is June Medical Services, LLC, et al. v Rebekah Gee, Secretary, Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.