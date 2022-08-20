Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business is now accepting applications for a newly developed Master of Business Administration (MBA) concentration in business data analytics. The 36-hour program is expected to be offered as part of the traditional MBA with in-person courses.
LA Tech MBA program introduces business data analytics concentration
