The state Legislature could finally make headway toward tax reform this year if lawmakers centralize the state’s sales tax collections and trim back other taxes onerous to businesses.
That’s what Stephen Waguespack, president and chief executive officer of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, told a Monroe Chamber of Commerce gathering at the Monroe Civic Center on Tuesday.
“It’s the most important thing we can do this year,” he said.
The Legislature is scheduled to convene its regular legislative session April 12. This year’s session will be dedicated to fiscal-only matters.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez discussed efforts to centralize the state’s sales tax collections during a March 3 episode of LABI’s “Sounds of Session” podcast. In a Feb. 25 letter, the pair joined other state legislators to identify a host of tax items they planned to tackle this session, including centralizing sales tax collections, lowering individual and corporate income taxes, reducing the corporate franchise tax and phasing out the state’s property tax on inventory.
These goals were part of a plan to “fundamentally change our tax structure,” according to Schexnayder and Cortez’s letter.
On Tuesday, Waguespack championed the same tax reform points. He noted the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based tax policy nonprofit, ranked Louisiana 42nd in the nation in its state business tax climate index.
The state’s decentralized sales tax collection system was one of the factors leading to Louisiana’s dismal ranking in the Tax Foundation’s index.
“We’re one of only three states that do this,” said Waguespack, before explaining that Hawaii did not count and Colorado was preparing to phase out its system.
Currently, there is no single state tax board or entity responsible for collecting sales taxes. For example, online retailers like Amazon return sales taxes to the state Department of Revenue’s online sales tax commission while a local business may need to pay several different sales tax collectors and face the potential of audits from each collector as well.
“We’re treating ‘Jeff Boudreaux’ worse than Jeff Bezos,” said Waguespack, referring to the Amazon chief executive officer.
Waguespack referred to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair.
In the Wayfair decision, the Supreme Court found it unconstitutional to legally prevent state and local governments from levying sales taxes on transactions by out-of-state vendors, or remote sellers.
“I think it’s only a matter of time before the rest of our system would have been found unconstitutional, too,” he said.
State Sen. Jay Morris, who attended the gathering Tuesday, echoed Waguespack’s concerns.
“I think it’s something we need to do,” said Morris, R-West Monroe. “It’s a burden on businesses who must make multiple sales tax returns and become subject to multiple tax audits.”
According to Waguespack, the corporate franchise tax and inventory tax were also unfair because one punished entities for doing business in Louisiana while the other punished them for storing inventory.
