West Monroe alderman Trevor Land attended his final West Monroe Board of Alderman meeting as a member on Tuesday.
Land, who began his tenure as alderman in 2018, lost his District Two seat to fellow alderman James D. “Polk” Brian in a March election. Both ran for the same seat following redistricting which necessitated the election.
“I’m still going to be part of the city,” Land said. “I’ll still do anything for the city as far as any way they might need me.”
Land said he has seen many fantastic accomplishments over the last four years.
“I’ve seen a lot of things accomplished that a lot of people don’t recognize,” Land said. “It’s endless the things we’ve accomplished like the drainage improvements downtown, the Sports Complex and renovations on the golf course.”
Mayor Staci Mitchell said she appreciated his qualities as a businessman during his time on the Board of Aldermen.
“He brought to the board business experience,” Mitchell said. “He has a business dealing with different types of electrical contracting so he has always understood construction and infrastructure. He was just a good, level-headed person whose been here all of his life.”
Alderman Thom Hamilton said he will miss Land.
“It’s bittersweet, and I know he wanted to stay on the council and serve,” Hamilton said. “I wish he would have been able to, but the redistricting made us have to make some choices, and the people of West Monroe had to make some choices. We knew one of us was going to be not elected, and it could have been any of us.”
Hamilton indicated Land intends to seek the District Two seat next term and that he wishes him well with whatever he chooses to do.
“I wish him all the best and I look forward to working with Rodney,” Hamilton said. “I think some new thoughts and a different point of view sometimes is healthy.”
Newly elected aldermen are set to be sworn in on June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at West Monroe City Hall.
Meanwhile, Joshua Hays, an engineer from Lazenby and Associates Inc, gave an update on a Kiroli Park Walking Trail Improvements project grant through the state Office of State Parks.
“A few months ago, the city had applied for that grant, and they in turn gave an RFI, a request for information,” Hays said.
Hays said a newly proposed portion of tennis courts, in addition to older courts, was a point of concern to the Louisiana Office of State Parks.
“When you break new ground on portions of projects like this you have to send a letter to the state cultural preservation office,” Hays said. “They do their work and it may require a cultural resource survey, and we’re going to have to have one for that particular site.”
This project involves repaving 4,000 feet of tattered walking trails in Kiroli Park, according to Hays. He said as the project went on, a new tennis court became necessary along with a resurfacing of older courts.
