A special appointed judge is expected to entertain oral arguments this week about whether judges and a law clerk at Fourth Judicial District Court can narrow the scope of a trial against them by disregarding certain evidence.
Law clerk Allyson Campbell and two defendant judges are currently scheduled to face trial next month. The trial centers on Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s claims that Campbell removed or destroyed documents he filed in a racketeering lawsuit involving his former business partner, Brandon Cork.
In 2014, Palowsky reported certain documents in his racketeering lawsuit as missing. In 2015, he accused judges Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters of conspiring to conceal Campbell’s activities and protect her from any consequences. (Amman, Sharp and Jones have since retired; Jones has served as court administrator and a fill-in judge since 2015.)
The hearing this week centers on motions filed by Campbell and the five defendant judges earlier this summer in which they asked the court to restrict what evidence would be ruled as admissible at trial.
Retired Judge Jerry Barbera, of Thibodaux, has presided over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others since late 2015.
Last month, Barbera ruled that Amman, Jones and Winters would no longer face trial as defendants, leaving Rambo and Sharp as the only two judges in the lawsuit. Palowsky has filed notice he planned to appeal Barbera’s ruling.
Campbell’s June 15 motion in limine entailed 28 requests seeking to exclude evidence such as any complaints about Campbell’s “unprofessional conduct” or any information from a Louisiana State Police investigation of Campbell for misconduct. (In 2016, State Police and the state Inspector General’s office investigated Campbell for misconduct in light of numerous questions raised in The Ouachita Citizen’s reporting as well as in an audit of district court finances which suggested Campbell may have received pay for hours she did not work.)
Campbell also asked the court to exclude the disclosure of any documentation concerning the payment of her legal costs.
She benefits from state-sponsored legal representation, provided by state Attorney General Jeff Landry. Campbell’s attorneys include Shreveport attorneys Lawrence Pettiette and Chris Forester, who each serve as special assistant attorney generals for the purpose of defending Campbell.
“The payment of Ms. Campbell’s legal fees in this suit is irrelevant to any issue in this litigation,” stated her motion in limine. “At the same time, any discussion of the costs of Ms. Campbell’s defense or the payment of those costs by the State is highly prejudicial and should be disallowed.”
In 2019, The Ouachita Citizen filed public records requests with Landry’s office as well as with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Division of Administration to discover the extent of Campbell’s legal fees. The Ouachita Citizen filed a lawsuit in Baton Rouge to force the Division of Administration to disclose Campbell’s legal costs. A judge later ruled the amount of money spent by taxpayers in Campbell’s defense could not be disclosed to the public.
In a Sept. 20 response to Campbell’s motion, Palowsky argued that the bills for Campbell’s legal services would show how far government officials were willing to go to protect Campbell.
“Such evidence is probative of the nature and extent of the cover up alleged in this case, where Allyson Campbell was not placed under oath while she was interviewed and investigated by representatives of the Attorney General’s office now paying her defense costs,” stated Palowsky’s opposition to Campbell’s motion in limine.
Campbell’s aunt, Janet Boles, is an attorney and lobbyist in Baton Rouge. She has attended court hearings in support of Campbell and also donated to Edwards’ campaigns as well as to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s prior campaigns.
Among other requests in Campbell’s motion in limine was a request that “improper, inflammatory, or embarrassing terminology” not be allowed at trial. For example, Palowsky’s attorneys should not be allowed to use “incendiary terms” like “malfeasance” or “case fixing” or “rogue law clerk,” she argued.
In response, Palowsky said there was no “nice way” to speak of case fixing or other criminal activity.
‘JUDICIAL
COMPLAINTS’
IN ENVELOPES
Palowsky’s response to Campbell’s motion in limine also revealed that more than one witness might testify that the defendant judges’ attorney, Jon Guice, revealed that a pair of mysterious envelopes in Palowsky’s litigation contained “judicial complaints,” not public records from other filings in the businessman’s litigation.
Palowsky’s lawsuit against Campbell and the five defendant judges arose out of a 2013 racketeering lawsuit against Cork and other parties: Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others.
Earlier this year, Palowsky’s attorneys found two mysteriously sealed envelopes in the Cork case record. The court would not allow him or his attorneys to view the contents of the envelopes.
Handwritten notes on the exterior of the envelopes indicated Sharp, the now-retired judge, had ordered the envelopes placed in the Cork case record, sealed, with “all rights reserved” in 2015.
Palowsky’s attorneys reported not seeing the envelopes before May of this year. Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson reportedly testified that the mysterious envelopes were removed from the Cork case record whenever the case went on appeal—preventing Palowsky’s attorneys or any higher court from viewing the materials.
There was no court order to accompany the envelopes, as would be expected with other sealed court documents.
The sealed envelopes were not opened until June 30 after The Ouachita Citizen submitted a public records request to Benson to obtain a copy of the envelopes’ contents. One sealed envelope was torn at the edges and appeared to contain very few pages. Later, Benson provided the newspaper with copies of nearly 130 pages of business invoices that were already open to the public.
“The contents swelled by four times in size the day the envelopes were finally allowed to be unsealed and inspected,” stated Palowsky’s Sept. 9 motion to stay pending final ruling on appeals. “The contents found were benign business records that had been in the file for quite some time subject to public inspection and not under seal.
“It appears clear that the contents were switched after the trial judge ordered them unsealed. Plaintiffs intend, and should have the right, to conduct discovery to determine what was in the envelopes and who was responsible for switching the contents.”
A question remained about the exact nature of the envelopes’ contents until Palowsky’s response last week to Campbell’s motion in limine. In her motion in limine, Campbell asked that the attorneys in the case be prevented from submitting any communications.
That request, Palowsky argued, was aimed at preventing his attorney, Sedric Banks, from testifying in the case. Campbell’s request was unreasonable because the judges’ attorney, Guice, could be subpoenaed as a witness, too, Palowsky argued.
“Moreover, it is arguable as to whether judges’ attorney, Jon Guice, has made himself a witness, where in the presence of others, Mr. Guice represented as fact that defendant Judge Carl Sharp inserted judicial complaints in sealed envelopes upon the instruction of another person which envelopes were secretly filed in suit no. 13-2059, plaintiffs’ racketeering suit against his former business partner, Cork et al,” stated the Palowsky’s opposition to Campbell’s motion in limine.
JUDGES WARN
MORE PARTIES
COULD BE SUED
In a Sept. 23 opposition arguing that Palowsky should not be allowed to amend his lawsuit, the five defendant judges argued that Palowsky’s recent filings indicated plans to sue more people and expand the scope of the litigation.
Palowsky recently filed an amended petition to include allegations concerning the mysterious envelopes found in the Cork case.
“It is unclear who plaintiff is making allegations against,” stated the defendant judges’ Sept. 23 opposition. “It is unclear if plaintiff will use this new petition to bring in new parties. What is clear is that plaintiff is making allegations unrelated to the allegations of document destruction contained in paragraph 46 of his First Amended Petition for Damages.”
Judges said that Palowsky’s supplement to his lawsuit could “further complicate this long-lasting and already complicated litigation.”
“It is likely to result in more appeals and could bring in more parties,” stated the judges’ opposition. “This Court should use its discretion to deny the Supplemental Petition.”
Last week, Palowsky also filed an opposition to the five defendant judges’ request to restrict evidence allowed at trial.
In his Sept. 19 opposition to judges’ motion in limine, Palowsky referred to The Ouachita Citizen’s public records requests seeking information from Campbell’s personnel file in 2015. The district court denied the newspaper’s requests and sued the newspaper to block the public from accessing records in Campbell’s personnel file.
Retired Judge Anne Simon ruled that Campbell’s personnel file was off-limits to the public. A year later, The Ouachita Citizen obtained a copy of material from Campbell’s personnel file after the newspaper’s reporting prompted an investigation of Campbell’s activity by State Police and the Inspector General.
According to Palowsky, the court’s decision to sue a newspaper was evidence of the defendant judges’ willingness to protect Campbell.
“Not only has this Court allowed Campbell to do as she pleases at the courthouse without recourse, but as noted above, it chose to sue a local newspaper to protect her employment records from being made public, and therein, it denied that there were any eyewitnesses to Campbell’s destruction of documents even though Defendants Jones and Sharp reportedly interviewed an eyewitness who personally heard Campbell bragging about same,” stated Palowsky’s lawsuit.
Palowsky also objected to the defendant judges’ requests to restrict evidence at trial.
“While defendant judges argue they do not seek to exclude evidence pertaining to ‘alleged mishandling documents’ they do just that,” stated Palowsky’s opposition. “For example, defendant judges seek to exclude evidence proving ‘mishandling documents’ (violation of [state law]) is but one alleged felony involving Allyson Campbell covered up by defendant judges. Other alleged felonies involving Allyson Campbell include payroll fraud, repeated malfeasance (violation of [state law]). It is for this court to decide whether to properly admit or proffer evidence of patterned malfeasance, multiple felonies and cover up involving Allyson Campbell.”
Palowsky appeared to have obtained testimony that showed Campbell had obtained an unsigned, draft judgment by Simon in the district court’s lawsuit against the newspaper.
“When Ouachita Citizen newspaper complained that the Fourth (Judicial) District Court was covering up criminal acts on the part of Campbell (specifically, payroll fraud), chief judge at the time, Judge Stephens Winters, sued the newspaper,” stated Palowsky’s opposition to Campbell’s motion in limine. “In an effort to obtain unjust advantages for Judge Winters, Campbell retrieved from the Clerk of Court a draft judgment unsigned by the ad hoc judge in the case. At the time, Campbell and the Clerk each and both knew giving the unsigned judgment to Campbell violated court rules and clerk of court policy, alike. Yet, Campbell was motivated to knowingly violate such rules in order to share the draft judgment with Judge Winters, if not court administrator Benjamin Jones in advance of any signed judgment.”
ORIGIN OF
ALLEGED
COVER-UP
In his response to Campbell’s motion in limine, Palowsky revealed that—before suing Campbell and the judges—he had simply asked that Campbell be barred from working on his litigation.
Laura Hartt, who previously served as the district court’s administrator, testified in a deposition in March 2021 that Sharp had investigated an August 2014 complaint that Campbell destroyed or removed documents which Monroe attorney Cody Rials filed in another case, Donna Kay Davidson v. Michael Shane Davidson.
“After Ms. Campbell disagreed with attorney Cody Rials as to whether he was obligated to pay the clerk filing fees in order to have the judge consider his memorandum supporting his client’s argument for child support in the Davidson case, Ms. Campbell was motivated to ‘fix’ the outcome of the Davidson case by mishandling or destroying the proposed judgment submitted by attorney Rials,” stated Palowsky’s opposition to Campbell’s motion in limine.”
Court documents indicate Sharp investigated the matter and that Campbell was later forbidden from working on any case involving Rials.
Palowsky reported meeting with the judicial administrator after learning about the Rials complaint. Palowsky submitted a request that Campbell be removed from his lawsuit and barred from working on any case involving his attorney, “as was done for attorney Rials.”
“The request was refused, and the cover up began,” stated Palowsky’s opposition to Campbell’s motion in limine.
Meanwhile, Palowsky also filed a witness list with the names of 11 people who might be called as witnesses: Louise Bond (former Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court); retired Judge Dee Hawthorne; retired Judge James Boddie; deputy court administrator Julie Cunningham; Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson; attorney Steve Scheckman; Kathy Stewart; Sedric Banks; Bianca Smith; Ouachita Citizen publisher Sam Hanna Jr.; and Ouachita Citizen news editor Zach Parker.
