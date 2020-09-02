Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky’s allegations that a law clerk at Fourth Judicial District Court concealed or destroyed court filings and received help from several judges in covering up those activities do not constitute a public hazard, the clerk’s attorneys claimed in a filing with the court.
That would be the case because a public hazard involves injury to the public, not a case where only one party was allegedly injured by missing court documents, argued attorneys for law clerk Allyson Campbell.
Campbell was accused in July 2015 of destroying or concealing documents Palowsky filed in a separate lawsuit he filed against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. Palowsky later expanded the allegations, claiming Fourth Judicial District Court judges Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters and retired Judge Ben Jones conspired with Campbell to conceal the activity.
“The term ‘public hazard’ is meant to encompass cases involving potential damage to the public as a whole, such as environmental suits or class-action products-liability cases, and not cases such as this one involving a discrete claim of damage to only one party,” stated Campbell’s memorandum. “This case is indisputably the latter, and thus there is no ‘public hazard’ at issue.”
The matter of whether the allegations in Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others constitutes a public hazard were relevant in light of a motion recently filed by three newspapers. The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune and The Ouachita Citizen asked to intervene in Palowsky v. Campbell after a proposed protective order came to light, suggesting an attempt by district court officials to seal certain parts of the court record in the case.
Palowsky has argued that Campbell and the five judges proposed the protective order to keep certain details confidential, especially any details or testimony about corruption or other illegal activity at the court.
Shreveport attorney Lawrence “Larry” Pettiette, who is a special assistant attorney general, and Monroe attorney Brian Crawford represent Campbell in the case. As of Aug. 28, Pettiette and Crawford were expected to file their memorandum at the district court in advance of a hearing scheduled for Friday.
At Friday’s hearing, retired Judge Jerome “Jerry” Barbera, of Thibodaux, is expected to entertain oral arguments from parties in the lawsuit concerning the three newspapers’ request to intervene. Barbera has presided over Palowsky v. Campbell since 2015.
According to Campbell’s memorandum, the three newspapers prematurely filed their motion to intervene because no protective order had yet been granted or issued by the court.
“As such, Intervenors’ motion was clearly premature at the time and would have been subject to denial on that basis alone,” stated Campbell’s memorandum. “However, the landscape has now changed, somewhat, because the Court recently ruled that a limited protective order should be issued.”
Under the protective order granted by Barbera last month, no documents in the court record would be sealed and no court hearings in Palowsky v. Campbell would be closed to the public.
“Accordingly, Intervenors’ have no basis to intervene on the basis of protecting the public’s constitutional right of access to court documents, and their discussion of federal and state law on this topic, though comprehensive, is immaterial to the issue at hand,” stated Campbell’s memorandum.
New Orleans attorney Scott Sternberg, who represents the three newspapers, declined to comment. Sternberg’s law firm, Sternberg, Naccari & White, also represents the Louisiana Press Association on First Amendment and public records matters.
Campbell and the judges proposed the protective order during discussions with Palowsky’s attorneys, Joseph “Joe” Ward III of Covington and Monroe attorney Sedric Banks, about how to proceed with conducting discovery and taking depositions. A deposition is a form of testimony taken in private prior to any court hearing. Depositions are not usually open to parties outside the case.
The five defendant judges echoed Campbell’s position in their own memorandum filed Monday at the district court. The public’s right to access court records or attend court proceedings has never been in jeopardy, the judges argued.
“Both the Judges’ proposed protective order, and the ruling ultimately issued by the Court, only address pre-trial discovery matters taking place outside of the courtroom,” stated the judges’ memorandum.
Barbera’s ruling earlier this month would not inhibit the newspapers’ ability to report on public records, the judges argued.
“There is simply no threat to any person’s constitutional right of access to the courts,” stated the judges’ memorandum. “Intervenors are therefore without a basis on which to intervene, as they have no real and actual interest in this lawsuit.”
Monroe attorneys Jon Guice and Justin Myers, with the law firm Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice, are representing the defendant judges.
