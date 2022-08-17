A special appointed judge ruled last week that law clerk Allyson Campbell and two judges at Fourth Judicial District Court in Monroe cannot escape a trial in which they are accused of conspiring to conceal the destruction of documents filed with the court.
In an Aug. 9 court hearing, retired Judge Jerry Barbera denied motions for summary judgment filed by Campbell and Fourth Judicial District Court judges Wilson Rambo and Carl Sharp. Barbera's judgment to deny the motions would allow the trial to proceed against the three defendants.
Barbera, of Thibodaux, has presided over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others as an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge since 2015.
In 2015, Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III filed the Campbell lawsuit, accusing Campbell of destroying or concealing documents that formed part of a separate case against his former business partner, Brandon Cork, in a racketeering lawsuit.
“Even to this day, they're missing,” said Palowsky's attorney Joe Ward, of Covington, referring to certain documents filed in Palowsky's case against Cork “She has a history of doing this when she's upset with someone.”
Ward argued that he would not need to prove that Campbell concealed or destroyed his client's documents beyond a reasonable doubt. “Beyond a reasonable doubt” is the burden of proof in a criminal proceeding, but in civil litigation—like the Campbell lawsuit—only a preponderance of evidence was needed to satisfy the plaintiff's burden of proof.
“Allyson Campbell has a track record of destroying records,” Ward said. “I don't have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”
An appeal of Barbera's ruling last week is expected based on discussion of a final judgment at the conclusion of the hearing.
In his original lawsuit, Palowsky also claimed that Rambo and Sharp as well as judges Fred Amman, Stephens Winters and Ben Jones. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the court. Jones serves as the court's administrator.
“After seven years, these gentlemen are entitled to be relieved of this vexing litigation,” said Monroe attorney Jon Guice.
Guice represents the five defendant judges in the Campbell lawsuit.
In denying the motions last week, Barbera found there were factual issues at dispute between Palowsky and the three defendants: Campbell, Rambo and Sharp. Those matters would need to be decided after the presentation of evidence at a trial.
“The motion is denied at her cost,” said Barbera, referring to Campbell.
During last week's hearing, Campbell enjoyed the support of family in the courtroom. Campbell's brother, Monroe attorney Mennon Campbell, also was present.
Rambo and Sharp's motions for summary judgment also were denied at their cost.
Meanwhile, Barbera ruled that Amman, Jones and Winters would be spared from having to defend themselves against Palowsky's claims at trial.
“There is no evidence that was submitted of any kind that Jones, Winters or Amman conspired,” Barbera said.
During a break at the hearing, Jones spoke with Ashley Gilbert, an attorney with Continental Casualty Company. Continental Casualty Company is a writer of liability insurance for the judges.
“This thing needs to be put to rest,” Jones told Gilbert. “It's ridiculous.”
“There is no evidence to support this. None. None,” he added.
Jones told Gilbert he believed Barbera would issue a ruling before the hearing concluded.
“I think he's going to rule today,” Jones said. “He's read everything. He seems ready.”
A few moments later, Jones told Rambo, “Jon says he's going to rule today.”
Barbera granted Amman, Jones and Winters' motions for summary judgment, dismissing Palowsky's claims against them at the plaintiff's cost. The ad hoc judge made that ruling after excluding depositions containing testimony about Jones, Winters and Amman's actions and remarks about Campbell at the courthouse.
Prior to last week's hearing, 18 depositions were taken. A deposition is the taking of a witness' testimony in advance of a trial.
“After all those 18 depositions, all we're left with is rote speculation,” Guice said.
The court would not consider the deposition of Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman because it contained hearsay and previously stricken material, Barbera said.
In her deposition in the Campbell lawsuit, Marchman testified that former Fourth Judicial District Attorney Jerry Jones sought to persuade people that the Campbell lawsuit resulted from an effort to keep Rambo's extra-marital affair with Campbell from becoming widely known.
Marchman was a member of the district court's personnel committee when Palowsky first accused Campbell of removing his documents from the court record.
“Ben Jones told him [Jerry Jones] that this whole thing was being covered up because Judge Rambo was having an affair with Ms. Campbell,” Marchman said in her deposition.
Rambo testified during a deposition that he did not have an affair with Campbell. Rambo also testified that Jerry Jones would never have told anyone something like that.
As previously reported, Jerry Jones shared that same account with The Ouachita Citizen's news team and a handful of other people, including Ouachita Citizen publisher Sam Hanna Jr.
Hanna's deposition was among the 18 depositions taken during the Campbell lawsuit.
“Mr. Hanna also testified that D.A. Jerry Jones threatened him over his reporting on the investigation of Campbell and that Jerry Jones had told him that Campbell was threatening to expose her extramarital affair with Judge Rambo if the court did not defend her over the allegations of the missing documents and the audit findings,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum in opposition to Campbell and the judges' motions for summary judgment.
During his deposition, Hanna raised doubts about Jerry Jones' tale concerning Campbell and Rambo.
“Mr. Hanna testified that he told Jerry Jones that he did not believe that multiple judges would put their careers on the line over an affair, and he thought that something ‘much deeper’ was going on at the court,” stated Palowsky's memorandum. “He said that he thought that Campbell had information on the court’s operations, and after he told Jerry Jones that, their relationship became ‘fairly icy.’”
Shreveport attorney Chris Forester objected to Hanna's deposition, arguing it was “full of hearsay.” Forester is an attorney with the Shreveport law firm Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd, and Cromwell. Forester and Shreveport attorney Larry Pettiette are representing Campbell.
Attorneys for defendants made several hearsay objections to testimony in the Campbell lawsuit, while Palowsky's attorneys argued that state law provided several exceptions for hearsay in a civil proceeding.
As soon as Forester objected to Hanna's conversation with Jerry Jones about an alleged affair between Campbell and Rambo, Barbera cut him off.
“Let me stop you right there,” Barbera said. “I do not plan to consider Mr. Hanna's deposition.”
The court also ruled it would not consider Hanna's deposition of the deposition of Ouachita Parish deputy clerk B.J. Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.