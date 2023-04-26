Sterlington lawmaker Stewart Cathey Jr.’s legislation diverting millions of dollars in property tax revenues from East Baton Rouge Parish to parishes containing railroad tracks hit a snag Monday when he spoke crossly with one of the bill’s detractors.
After defending his legislation in a state Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee hearing, Cathey hurled an invective at state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who opposed Cathey’s proposal.
In their flare-up in a hallway at the State Capitol, Cathey and Barrow stood facing one another, slinging expletive-laden remarks at each other until East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Broome called for decorum.
“It was an emotional moment,” said Cathey, R-Sterlington in an interview with The Ouachita Citizen earlier this week. “It lasted 15 seconds. It wasn’t like there was this huge mass of people. It was a 15-second heated thing.”
On Tuesday, Cathey took to the Senate floor to apologize to Barrow.
“This morning, outside of committee, because of my passion, I may have gotten a little aggressive with one of my colleagues. For that I apologize,” Cathey said. “Senator Barrow, outside of committee, I may have been a little aggressive and for that I do sincerely apologize.”
Barrow claimed she had never been treated in such a manner during her 18 years of service as a senator and former member of the state House of Representatives.
“I will accept his apology, but I do want to state this because it was almost insulting to me when he said I was a little disrespectful,” Barrow said. “That was not a little disrespectful. Being a woman here, and putting your finger in somebody’s face and cursing them is not a little disrespectful.”
State Sen. Bodi White also voiced criticism of inappropriate conduct in the Senate.
“I hope as we go forward, we remember to have respect for each other, whether we are in competition or we are passionate about our bills,” said White, R-Central, before referring to his own political campaign for mayor against Broome in 2016. “I never talked to her like that, and she never talked to me like that.”
Earlier, White joined Broome and Barrow during the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs hearing to oppose Cathey’s legislation.
Cathey’s legislation, Senate Bill 193, pertained to property taxes which East Baton Rouge Parish has levied on certain rail cars for decades.
East Baton Rouge currently collects more than $7.5 million in property tax revenues, state officials say.
Under Cathey’s proposed legislation, East Baton Rouge Parish would have to remit those tax revenues to parish governments across the state—according to the ratio of miles of all company track in each parish among other criteria.
“For the last 47 years, there is a certain class of rail car that pays 100 percent of their ad valorem taxes to East Baton Rouge Parish, no matter of where the rail car resides or rolls,” Cathey said. “A train could literally roll from Shreveport to Monroe, and those cars—their taxes—would go to the city of East Baton Rouge. What my bill does is spreads those dollars equitably based on how much rail you have.”
White, Broome and Barrow’s opposition was not surprising, Cathey said. According to Cathey, the $7.5 million in property tax revenues represented 0.45-percent of East Baton Rouge Parish’s annual budget.
The notion that sharing the revenues among other parishes would mean East Baton Rouge would be forced into “killing puppies and drowning children is absolutely ludicrous,” he said.
During the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs hearing, Barrow and Broome and others objected Cathey had not extended the courtesy of speaking to East Baton Rouge officials prior to filing the legislation. Some members of the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs agreed.
“To me, I won’t say ‘blindsided,’ but they just learned about this a week ago, and I think it’s better for parties to talk and see if it’s possible, can be agreed to or something,” said state Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, who serves on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.
Cathey claimed he did need to notify every party that might be affected by legislation he proposed each session.
“Do you call every entity that is impacted by any piece of legislation that you file?” Cathey said.
“Yes,” Connick said.
“Do you?” Cathey said. “I’ve talked to several other members who say, ‘I’m not calling people to say I’ve got something that is going to impact you.’”
Cathey’s legislation was deferred for consideration until next week.
