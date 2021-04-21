Attorneys representing Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III may not ask witnesses to answer questions about whether Fourth Judicial District law clerk Allyson Campbell was paid when she did not show up for work or any other matters except whether she destroyed a handful of documents Palowsky previously filed at the court.
That was the ruling handed down by retired Judge Jerome “Jerry” Barbera, of Thibodaux, during a hearing at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. Barbera is presiding over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others, as an ad hoc judge.
Palowsky sued Campbell in 2015 for allegedly getting rid of five documents he filed in a separate racketeering lawsuit. Palowsky also sued five judges, including Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the bench. Jones has served as the court administrator since shortly after his retirement in 2014.
According to Palowsky, the five defendant judges conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities and shield her from any consequences.
The court hearing on Tuesday was held to entertain the defendant judges’ motion to quash a pair of subpoenas Palowsky issued to former court administrator Laura Hartt as well as now-deputy court administrator Julie Cunningham. Though Hartt has already given testimony during a deposition—that is, testimony outside of a courtroom, before a trial—Cunningham apparently has not been deposed.
Through their attorney, Jon Guice of Monroe, the defendant judges claimed Palowsky committed “blatant abuses of discovery” in the businessman’s attempt to gather evidence ahead of a trial. Those supposed abuses included seeking documents and testimony concerning allegations that Campbell committed public payroll fraud.
In 2015, Barbera granted the defendant judges’ request to strike several paragraphs from Palowsky’s lawsuit that alleged Campbell’s payroll fraud and other work habits were examples of activities the judges sought to conceal from authorities and the public.
Though Barbera struck numerous paragraphs from Palowsky’s lawsuit, the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge later reinstated several paragraphs. The appeal court left out several paragraphs that mentioned Campbell’s alleged payroll fraud, ruling that Palowsky could not recover damages on the basis of those allegations. Other paragraphs referring to Campbell’s “history of committing payroll fraud” and her work history and habits remained in the lawsuit, however, as ruled by the First Circuit and the state Supreme Court.
Last September, Barbera further restricted the scope of Palowsky’s lawsuit by granting the defendants’ request for a protective order, which would seal all depositions and documents obtained during discovery and make them confidential—unless all parties agreed otherwise.
The defendant judges recently argued Palowsky sought to flout Barbera’s protective order at every corner.
“It is every single deposition,” said Guice, during the hearing on Tuesday. “You have conclusively said, ‘I have made my ruling. Those are off limits.’”
“Counsel are persistent they can explore issues of payroll fraud and should be allowed to,” he later added.
One of Palowsky’s attorneys, Joseph “Joe” Ward III of Covington, countered that defendant judges wielding of Barbera’s protective order prevented him from even asking questions about document destruction.
For example, Ward pointed to his deposition of Hartt, who declined to answer questions concerning her discussions with judges about whether Campbell destroyed court documents because the allegations of public payroll fraud were intertwined with the document destruction claims.
Hartt could not discuss one without discussing the other, according to her testimony.
“That’s the predicament we’re in,” Ward said. “It puts me in a position where I can’t do discovery.”
“I’m hamstrung here,” he added.
USUALLY,
BUT NOT NOW
Barbera told Ward he should have limited the scope of his subpoena to Hartt and Cunningham instead of issuing one so “overly broad.”
Barbera later acknowledged his protective order was unusual.
“Usually, discovery is wide open,” Barbera said. “Nobody complains. We all know things that happen in depositions that don’t happen at trial.”
Barbera said he needed to apologize to Palowsky’s attorneys for the situation he created by granting the defendants’ protective order, though the judge defended his reasons for granting the order.
“Your role has become very difficult,” Barbera said. “What I was trying to do in the order was make discovery easy.”
Barbera said he recognized Palowsky’s theory that it was more probable than not that Campbell felt free to destroy court documents because she had committed payroll fraud and got away with it.
“I gave brief thought as to whether the plaintiff should be allowed to do that,” said Barbera, before restating his final decision on the matter. “The case against Ms. Campbell and the judges has nothing to do with payroll fraud.”
Barbera instructed Palowsky’s attorneys, Ward and Sedric Banks, of Monroe, to tailor any further discovery and keep their inquiries within the boundaries outlined in the court’s protective order.
‘NO BRIEFING
SCHEDULED’
During Tuesday’s hearing, Ward noted his client, Palowsky, had challenged Barbera’s protective order in an appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal, though there had been little to no movement in the appeal recently.
According to Ward, the delay at the Second Circuit was unusual.
In recent years, the Second Circuit recused itself from considering appeals in Palowsky’s lawsuit against Campbell and the judges as well as in Palowsky’s separate racketeering lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. Several judges at the Second Circuit stated, in their recusal papers, that they had knowledge of the case. Some judges, like now-Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, admitted they held bias against Palowsky and could not consider an appeal involving the businessman.
“No briefing scheduled,” said Ward, before looking at Barbera. “Where you and I come from, that doesn’t happen, where you have such a long delay.”
Barbera acknowledged it was possible the Second Circuit might grant Palowsky’s appeal and toss out the protective order he granted Campbell and the judges.
If that were to happen, more than likely the defendants would appeal the appeal court’s ruling to the state Supreme Court and the Campbell lawsuit would bounce around higher courts for another year or two, Barbera said.
“Quit wasting time and money until the Second Circuit makes a ruling,” Barbera said. “That seems the practical thing to do.”
In spite of Barbera’s instructions to “march on to finish,” the judge said he would not alter the court’s trial scheduling order compelling parties to begin a trial in August.
“I’m not doing anything with the scheduling order today, tomorrow or next week,” Barbera said.
HIDDEN
FROM PUBLIC
In late March, Palowsky filed a memorandum including quotes from witnesses’ depositions, specifically from Hartt and Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman. In response, the judges objected to Palowsky’s publication of portions of Hartt and Marchman’s testimony in an April 7 reply memorandum.
Last week, Palowsky argued the judges only objected because they wanted special treatment.
“In short, they argued that (Palowsky)—probably unlike any other litigant ever—should not be allowed to quote from any depositions taken in this case,” stated Palowsky’s April 16 reply memorandum in opposition to defendant judges’ motion to quash subpoenas. “This could only be because Defendant Judges want to keep all evidence of their misdeeds hidden away from the tax-paying public.”
“Defendant Judges (on their own and through counsel) have clearly gone out of their way to protect Campbell even though their own attorney in this matter, Jon Guice, had at one point recommended that she be terminated,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum.
If discovery was limited only to matters concerning the alleged mishandling or destruction of court documents, Palowsky could not gather evidence for his case against the judges, only against Campbell.
“Thus, their argument that discovery can only be conducted as to ‘alleged mishandling or destruction of Court documents’ is clearly meant to prevent discovery into their own actions,” Palowsky argued. “Instead, they want there to be discovery only as to Campbell’s actions.”
Palowsky also noted he had not asked witnesses specific questions about public payroll fraud, but only pointed out Hartt’s refusal to answer questions because her answers pertained to the supposedly off-limits topic of Campbell’s alleged payroll fraud.
‘GREAT PLEASURE’
IN SHREDDING
Palowsky’s reply memorandum last week indicated that Monroe attorney Joseph “Joey” Grassi recently testified during a deposition about having heard Campbell admit to shredding official court documents.
Specifically, Grassi testified that Campbell—while clerking for Sharp, one of the defendant judges–admitted to him that she destroyed a court document submitted to the court by Monroe attorney Cody Rials.
Palowsky’s reply memorandum included a quote from Grassi’s deposition testimony about his conversation with Campbell: “We started talking kind of about the issue of the phone conversation. There was a judgment. Cody [Rials] thought he should have filed it—or she thought he should have filed it. He didn’t think he had to. Something like that. I don’t remember the word-for-words of the conversation. I do remember how it ended, and there was a statement that was made upon the end of the conversation....She finished the conversation by saying that she took great pleasure in shredding his judgment.”
During his deposition, Grassi also testified that he notified Sharp and Jones about the matter, on more than one occasion.
Contrary to the defendant judges’ arguments, quoting from depositions was not prohibited under Barbera’s protective order, according to Palowsky. In effect, the judges wanted to impair his litigation and hide their acts from the public, Palowsky argued.
“Certainly, no other litigant in the Fourth JDC (or any other court) is subject to such restrictions in the preparation of pleadings,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum.
DEFAMATORY
IF UNTRUE
Palowsky argued the defendant judges also erred by suggesting that Marchman defamed Moore, the Second Circuit chief judge, by testifying about him.
“A statement can only be defamatory if is untrue, so are Defendant Judges now accusing Judge Marchman of perjuring herself?” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum.
During her deposition, Marchman testified that Moore, the chief judge at the Second Circuit, had exhibited bias toward Palowsky in previous cases.
Specifically, she testified that two other judges had informed of her Moore’s attempts to influence other judges to issue adverse rulings against Palowsky.
Marchman also testified that Moore called and chided First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Michael McDonald for ruling in Palowsky’s favor in the businessman’s lawsuit against local court officials. Marchman had testified that McDonald told her Moore called him at a time when Campbell had a pending motion before the First Circuit.
Palowsky argued further that quoting Marchman’s testimony about Moore also was relevant because Moore was the chief judge at the Second Circuit where Palowsky’s appeal of Barbera’s protective order has recently languished.
“Certainly this should be considered the antithesis of impertinent,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum. “Judge Moore has admitted to bias against Palowsky and has demonstrated said bias on more than one occasion. Given that Palowsky now has a writ application in this case (and an appeal in the Cork case) pending before the Second Circuit, the issue of Judge Moore’s bias and how he has acted on said bias is unquestionably relevant.”
Palowsky’s reply memorandum stated he did not include quotes of testimony that would have been “very embarrassing to some of the defendants even though said testimony is relevant to the cover-up of Campbell’s actions” because the businessman only needed to quote those statements that supported his argument that he could not freely gather evidence for trial.
HONESTY TESTED
Meanwhile, Palowsky also rejected defendant judges’ arguments that his deposition of Monroe real estate appraiser Robbie McBroom was a form of harassment or that the defendant judges should have been informed about the reason for issuing a subpoena to McBroom.
“Defendant Judges make much ado about the deposition of a third-party witness, Robert McBroom, which lasted for 22 minutes,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum. “For one, Palowsky is not obligated to explain his litigation strategy to his opponents, and he is not obligated to explain why each and every witness is subpoenaed.”
According to Palowsky, a deposition was sometimes used as a tool to test the honesty of a witness.
“Here, Palowsky’s counsel were able to evaluate Mr. McBroom’s honesty and integrity in his deposition even though they did not directly ask him about document destruction,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum. “Palowsky still plans to call Mr. McBroom as a witness at the trial of this matter, and his credibility will be challenged.”
No one forced McBroom to bring an attorney with him to his deposition, according to Palowsky, in response to an objection by the defendant judges.
“If Mr. McBroom was nervous or uncomfortable enough to bring an attorney, that was his choice and his right,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum. “It is rare that a third-party witness in a civil case hires counsel to attend a fact deposition; however, Mr. McBroom certainly had the right to do so.”
‘NO LONGER
IN PLAY’
Last week, Palowsky also filed a motion for sanctions against Guice, the attorney for the defendant judges, claiming he submitted false statements to the court in an effort to influence the court and stop or delay Palowsky’s evidence gathering.
On March 11, around 8 a.m., the defendant judges asked for a Zoom hearing and telephone conference with the judge concerning the deposition of Hartt and Cunningham, according to Palowsky’s April 16 motion for sanctions. The hearing was set for 4:30 p.m. that day.
“Of course, Defendants’ counsel refused to state the reason(s) for the requested hearing, let alone furnish any details, written motion, objection, and/or explanation as to same, preferring instead to ‘ambush’ plaintiffs,” stated Palowsky’s motion for sanctions.
Prior to the hearing, the defendant judges emailed a motion to quash the subpoenas, which was signed by Guice.
“On page 5 of said memo, Defendant Judges knowingly misrepresent and misstate the truth in a desperate attempt to delay noticed depositions of witnesses knowledgeable of misprision of felony alleged in Plaintiff’s petition,” stated Palowsky’s motion.
Though the First Circuit Court of Appeal overturned Barbera’s previous ruling and reinstated several paragraphs in Palowsky’s petition, the defendant judges’ memorandum incorrectly stated that 20 of the restored paragraphs were “stricken” and no longer part of the lawsuit.
“In fact, Defendant Judges repeat the blatant misrepresentation on page 7 of their memorandum supporting their motion to quash the subpoena and delay the noticed depositions,” stated Palowsky’s motion. “It suffices to say such misrepresentation was/is the ‘backbone’ of Defendant Judges’ desperate attempt to stop, if not, delay the noticed depositions and deny documents responsive to subpoenas aimed squarely at uncovering misprision specifically alleged in the petition.”
Guice should have thought twice before signing his pleading, Palowsky argued. The attorney should be sanctioned for violating Article 863 under the state’s Code of Civil Procedure, Palowsky argued.
Testimony by Marchman and Hartt and Cunningham would show evidentiary support for the allegations in the reinstated paragraphs, which revealed Guice’s further violation of Article 863, Palowsky argued.
Guice could only have signed and certified his clients’ pleading with “unfounded, untrue” statements if he did so to harass, cause unnecessary delay or needlessly increase the cost of litigation, according to Palowsky’s motion.
‘SOME ERRORS’
During the hearing on Tuesday, Guice claimed certain allegations were “no longer in play” but did not identify those allegations by their numbered paragraph, as he had done previously in his reply memorandum.
Barbera appeared to dismiss Guice’s statement that certain paragraphs were stricken from the lawsuit. While discussing the First Circuit Court of Appeal’s ruling, Barbera said, “We had an issue with one of the pleadings. Mr. Guice acknowledged some errors.”
Toward the close of the hearing on Tuesday, Barbera delivered final instructions to the parties about how they should conduct depositions of witnesses.
“I don’t want to know about payroll fraud, I don’t want to know about newspaper stuff, gossip columns, or this that and the other, I don’t care what the special is at—” said Barbera, pausing and looking at Guice, “Is it the Waterfront?”
The Waterfront Grill is a seafood restaurant on DeSiard Street in Monroe.
“I don’t care about the special at the Waterfront,” Barbera continued. “This is all I want to know about.”
Barbera turned once more to Guice and said, “Very good meal there last night, by the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.