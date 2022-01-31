Local businessman Don Nance cannot serve as a candidate in West Monroe's mayor race against the incumbent Mayor Staci Mitchell because he has not lived inside the city for at least a year, a local lawsuit claims.
The city of West Monroe's charter requires that the mayor be a “qualified elector of the city” and “shall have been a resident of the city for one (1) year.”
Nance and his wife claimed homestead exemption—a property tax exemption signifying primary residence—at a property they own at 103 Love Street, outside the city of West Monroe's corporate limits, Ouachita Parish Tax Assessor records show.
The lawsuit claimed other records from the West Ouachita Sewerage District No. 5, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's office, and the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court also left no question that Nance previously established his Love Street house as his primary residence.
Last week, when Nance qualified as a mayoral candidate, he listed 2510 North 10th Street in West Monroe as his residence. Nance and his wife bought the house in August 2020.
“Utility records and other records obtained by public record (requests) indicate that Nance and his wife acquired the house at 2510 N. 10th Street in August 2020 and thereafter, the house was not used as a residence by anyone for many months,” stated the lawsuit. “Nance was not a resident at 2510 North 10th Street for one year before he used that address to qualify as a candidate for the West Monroe Mayor Election.”
Michael M. Sellar filed the petition to object to candidacy at the Fourth Judicial District Court on Monday.
According to the lawsuit, Nance changed the address of his voter registration from 103 Love Street to 2510 North 10th Street about six months before qualifying.
“The Registrar's records for the last decade do not indicate that Nance had ever previously been registered to vote in the City of West Monroe,” stated the lawsuit.
When a person changes their voter registration address, they are required to only input the address where they claim homestead exemption.
