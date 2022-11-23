After several years of being closed to the public, Layton Castle along the Ouachita River in Monroe will reopen for tours starting this December.
Pam Dupuy, who owns the castle with her three siblings, said public tours stopped a few years ago when their mother’s health began declining. Their mother, Carol Layton Parsons, died at the age of 92 in 2021. Parsons was the former owner and manager of the castle.
“To me, Layton Castle is kind of this Monroe treasure, and I think it should be shared,” Dupuy said. “We get people contacting us all the time.”
Layton Castle, originally called Mulberry Grove, was built in 1910 on the property on South Grand Street. The estate originally included a cottage and wine house built by Judge Henry Bry, a Swiss emigrant, in 1814.
All 30 tickets for the first tour on Dec. 10 sold out within two days. Dupuy said she planned on conducting tours for large groups once a month.
“This place costs a lot of money to run and it’s frankly a black hole right now,” Dupuy said. “So the income will help a little. And it’s a way to show people Layton Castle and the grounds because we also hold weddings and bridal showers.”
Repairs were recently completed after the building sustained damage during the Easter tornado in 2020.
“This was Easter Sunday and we had just finished doing a Zoom call with the whole family and mom, and then we started getting calls saying ‘Are you okay?’” Dupuy said. “Then somebody said, ‘You really should go and walk down the street.’”
Dupuy said the damage did not look severe at first glance. But about 30 minutes after the storm, Curt Cobb with Precision Construction and Roofing, a construction company based in North Richland Hills, Texas, showed up to the castle and offered to help.
Dupuy was not yet convinced the damage was severe. She said the leaks were severe, but that was the only damage she noticed. A month later, Cobb reached out again.
“He got a drone and got on the roof and proved all of the tornado damage that we didn’t know about,” Dupuy said. “Lots of broken tiles and tiles in disarray, a bunch of problems. “
Dupuy said the family did not know the age of the roof. She said some tiles looked newer, but the family also found evidence of an earlier type of tile, which may have been the original from 1910. The repairs took nearly a year to complete.
“What’s really cool is we had to have custom tiles made for the round roof turret,” Dupuy said. “They had to get out a laser and measure it all out and then figure out how to install it properly. And then we had five skylights that they had to find somebody to make these glass tiles, and that was a long process to find somebody who could do it.”
Dupuy said she was excited to start tours again because of interest from people in the community.
“I’m having a wonderful time delving into the archives and the history of northern Louisiana and Judge Henry Bry, so I’m kind of happy to share that with people,” Dupuy said.
