Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) will welcome students for fall classes on Aug. 16.
Regular registration will close on Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Late registration starts on Aug. 13 and ends on Aug. 19 at 11:59 p.m.
“We are excited to see students back on campus this fall,” said Dr. Randy Esters, LDCC chancellor. “We were hoping, like everyone else on the planet, that things would be back to normal, but we will need to take precautions. The Governor’s recent mandate requires masks inside, and we are scheduling smaller section sizes to accommodate distancing, ” says Esters.
In February, LDCC took measures to address safety through an air filtration solution. The college began installing Steril-Aire’s Enhanced Single Ended Fixtures to provide an even more extensive effort in killing bacteria and inactivating viruses on its campuses. Air is pulled into several air handlers, where it’s sterilized by UVC lights and distributed back.
“These lights have been documented for over 100 years and have been used in hospitals and nursing homes. Since the onset of COVID-19, they’ve been made widely accessible to additional markets,” explains Randy Wilkerson, director of facilities at LDCC.
Virtual options will continue for many courses to ensure students have continued access to training. The statewide mask mandate will be enforced for in-person classes at all campuses. Students will be spaced at least three feet at all campuses, combined with directional flow and signage to support distancing. Additional sanitation measures will continue, and PPE will be made readily available.
“The silver lining is we’ve been here before, and we’re prepared,” said Esters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.