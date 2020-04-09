Four people reported to suffer from COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish have died, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
LDH updated the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths through its COVID-19 tracker online on Thursday at 12 noon.
As of today, there are 300 cases of COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish.
Across the state, there were 18,283 cases of COVID-19 and 702 deaths.
More than 2,000 people have been hospitalized while nearly 500 of those patients are dependent on ventilators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.