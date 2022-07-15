The state Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday two new cases of monkeypox infection in Louisiana residents. Both individuals are from LDH Region 1 (Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Bernard). No further information will be shared about these cases to protect the patients’ privacy.
This brings the total number of monkeypox cases in Louisiana residents to three. Last week LDH identified its first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident, also in Region 1.
There are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date.
LDH is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the patients’ healthcare providers to identify and notify individuals in Louisiana who might have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. LDH has kept providers in Louisiana up to date, urged providers to be on the lookout for symptoms in patients and shared specific monkeypox reporting and specimen submission guidance.
Since May 2022, 866 monkeypox cases have been identified in 40 states and Washington, D.C. Globally, 9,647 cases have been reported from 63 countries. The case count continues to rise daily. Information about international cases is available from the World Health Organization and information about U.S. cases is available from the CDC.
Monday’s news leak that the Biden Administration will extend the Covid-19 public-health emergency—which had been scheduled to end on Friday—for another 90 days was no surprise for a White House that seems to want a perpetual emergency.
The Biden Administration claims the declaration provides critical regulatory flexibility. But emergency-use authorizations for vaccines and treatments are governed by a separate statute. The Health and Human Services Department could also make permanent other regulation flexibility such as Medicare coverage for telehealth services.
Why keep extending the emergency? One reason is that in March 2020 Congress barred states from kicking ineligible people off Medicaid rolls during the emergency in return for more federal funding. Medicaid enrollment has ballooned to 95 million—30% of Americans are now enrolled—from 71 million in December 2019. The emergency expands Medicaid in GOP states that opted out of the ObamaCare expansion. It is also a boon for insurers in states that pay per Medicaid participant. Hospitals and physician groups support extending the emergency because they worry that state Medicaid payments will decline if the federal fillip goes away.
Another reason: Congress in March 2020 suspended food-stamp work requirements during the emergency and sweetened benefits in states that maintained their own declarations. As of April, 41.2 million Americans were receiving food stamps—an average of $228 monthly per person—which is about 4.4 million more than before the pandemic.
Yet if the White House believes Covid continues to be an emergency, why hasn’t the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax vaccine? The World Health Organization green-lighted it in December. The FDA’s advisory board nearly unanimously endorsed the vaccine over a month ago, in part because its traditional technology might encourage vaccination among the hesitant.
Covid shouldn’t be an emergency only when it’s useful to expand the welfare state.
