The state Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday two new cases of monkeypox infection in Louisiana residents. Both individuals are from LDH Region 1 (Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Bernard). No further information will be shared about these cases to protect the patients’ privacy.

This brings the total number of monkeypox cases in Louisiana residents to three. Last week LDH identified its first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident, also in Region 1.

There are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date.

LDH is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the patients’ healthcare providers to identify and notify individuals in Louisiana who might have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. LDH has kept providers in Louisiana up to date, urged providers to be on the lookout for symptoms in patients and shared specific monkeypox reporting and specimen submission guidance.

Since May 2022, 866 monkeypox cases have been identified in 40 states and Washington, D.C. Globally, 9,647 cases have been reported from 63 countries. The case count continues to rise daily. Information about international cases is available from the World Health Organization and information about U.S. cases is available from the CDC.

There have been no deaths in the U.S. to date.

