As of Monday, there were nine reported cases of COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish and one death, the state Department of Health says.
LDH released updated statistics on lab results from COVID-19 tests Monday at 12 noon.
Across the state, there are 1,172 reported cases and 34 deaths.
On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a "Safer at Home" order, directing all Louisiana residents to stay home. The order has led to the temporary closure of many businesses deemed non-essential.
Edwards described the order as a more aggressive form of "social distancing."
Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo also have encouraged people to observe social distancing measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.