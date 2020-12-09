The state Department of Health recently adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recently updated guidance that allows people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, or as few as 7 days with a negative test.
In response to the news, State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said the updated guidance would ensure schools could remain open.
“We support the decision of the Louisiana Department of Health to align guidance with the updated recommendations made by the CDC,” Brumley said.
“It’s important that our schools are open and functioning properly. The LDOE and our school leaders will continue to work alongside health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus. Thanks to the work of our educators, we have been able to avoid widespread closures. Our schools have not been found to be ‘super spreaders’ of this virus and we’re thankful for this.
“We must remain vigilant,” Brumley said.
