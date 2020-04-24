The state Legislature announced last week the creation of a private-sector task force to advise on the re-opening of the state’s economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery consists of representatives from a wide range of business sectors in Louisiana, including oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, banking, hospitality, food and beverage, trucking, construction, and medical, to name a few.
Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced the formation of the private-sector task force on April 17.
"The people of our state have come together to fight an unprecedented public health crisis. It's now time to come together to fight a historic economic crisis,” Cortez said. “We must draw on our collective knowledge and expertise to chart the way forward."
This private-sector advisory Task Force will collaborate to develop practical, specific recommendations, to jump-start the Louisiana economy in the short term and work toward a stronger economy in the long term as well. Its first meeting will be convened virtually before the end of April, with formal recommendations from the Task Force expected by July 1.
"Louisiana's workers and entrepreneurs are resilient. But they need elected officials at the federal, state, and local level to lay the best possible foundation for a full recovery. This group of private-sector leaders will offer advice and perspective that will help state officials set the stage for long-term growth," said Schexnayder.
Monroe businessman Friday Ellis was among the members first appointed to the task force. Other members included Scott Martinez, chief executive officer at North Louisiana Economic Partnership.
“I am honored to work with the Governor and Legislative leaders along with my colleagues in economic development and representatives from the private sector to examine how we safely reopen our economy,” said Martinez. “How we reopen our economy and the economic development initiatives that we develop in the weeks ahead will have a big impact on how quickly Louisiana’s economy will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Legislators across the state have referred to the current shelter-in-place executive order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards as draconian.
On Sunday, state Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Lafayette, who is chairman of the Louisiana House Republicans Delegation, wrote a letter to Edwards, asking the governor to lift the state's social distancing restrictions to relieve small businesses and the economy. Edwards' social distancing restrictions are set to expire on April 30, though many have expressed concerns Edwards will prolong the restrictions into May.
“They have sacrificed and been pushed to the limits to keep their employees and customers safe,” Miguez wrote. “Many small business owners across Louisiana have been denied promised relief from the Paycheck Protection Program due to a shortage of federal funding, making matters worse. Now that the curve is beginning to flatten, they are eager to reopen safely.”
Miguez referred to President Trump's remarks about reopening the economy. This could be done in Louisiana on a parish-by-parish basis, according to Miguez.
“I strongly believe this is the best approach to balance both the health and economic challenges we face,” Miguez wrote. “Louisianans have been understanding and patient during this shutdown. But a long-term statewide shutdown is not sustainable. Continuing this universally across the entire state would cause widespread damage to the well being of all our citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.