BATON ROUGE — Both chambers of the Legislature voted last week to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of congressional maps that did not include a second majority Black district.
The House voted 72-31, with all Republicans and the three Independents in favor. The Senate voted 27-11 in favor.
Despite the votes, the matter is likely to be determined in court. Several lawsuits relating to Louisiana’s redistricting efforts are already pending. Multiple black legislators expressed their confidence that the courts would rule in their favor.
“At the end of the day, I feel pretty certain that the courts will probably say we did it wrong,” Sen. Cleo Fields, a Baton Rouge Democrat, said.
Only one Democrat, Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi, voted to override the veto.
The override, which required a two-thirds vote in each chamber, was a rare occurrence in Louisiana.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzalez, called it a key moment in efforts by the Republican-led Legislature to stand up to Edwards, a Democrat.
“Today, the overwhelming will of the legislature was heard,” Schexnayder said in a statement. “House Bill 1 fulfills our constitutionally mandated duty to redistrict congress. It also shows true legislative independence and a clear separation of power from the executive branch.”
At a news conference, Edwards said that he was disappointed, but not surprised, at the outcome.
“I slept good last night, and I’ll sleep good tonight, because I know I did the right thing,” Edwards said.
Fields, who at one point was one of the five black members of Congress from Louisiana, had been a strong proponent of drawing two majority black congressional districts throughout the process.
Fields and others made the case that because a third of Louisiana’s population is black, two of Louisiana’s six congressional districts should be majority black instead of just one.
Black lawmakers argued that to do otherwise would violate Section Two of the federal Voting Rights Act, which forbids racial discrimination in voting practices.
Republican leaders have argued that the maps do not violate the Voting Rights Act.
