The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) is seeking nominations for new members for its statewide Board of Directors.
The LEH is a nonprofit that works with federal, state and local governments to improve educational outcomes and preserve the state’s cultural traditions. The board is looking for Louisiana residents interested in supporting educational innovation, explorations of history and meaningful engagement with culture.
The LEH is particularly interested in recruiting members to represent central and north Louisiana communities and minorities, and those with expertise in a humanities field.
Membership is voluntary and members typically serve three-year terms with the option to renew twice. They attend four board meetings per year and work with sub-committees to support organizational advocacy, fundraising and program success.
Self-nominations are not permitted. A nomination can be made by submitting a one-paragraph statement on why the nominee should be chosen, the nominee’s resume or CV and an interest statement from the nominee.
Documents can be emailed to Miranda Restovic at HYPERLINK "mailto:restovic@leh.org"restovic@leh.org with the subject line “LEH Board Nomination-(Nominee’s Last Name),” or they can be mailed to “LEH Board Nomination Committee” at 938 Lafayette Street, Suite 300, New Orleans, LA 70113.
