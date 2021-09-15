The Morehouse Parish School Board adopted a new emergency paid sick leave policy that extends additional leave time to employees who undergo vaccination against COVID-19.
The policy would apply to employees during the 2021-2022 school year.
During its regular meeting on Sept. 9, School Board members were at odds about how many extra paid sick days to give unvaccinated employees versus vaccinated employees.
Adrin Williams, District 7 School Board member, proposed allotting 10 extra days of paid sick leave to vaccinated employees while giving only five extra days of paid sick leave to unvaccinated employees.
“I don’t think anybody who is not vaccinated deserves the 10 days,” Williams said.
Debbie Wilson, District 5 School Board member, objected to Williams’ proposal.
Wilson said the policy should not be based on who deserves 10 days but rather what is best for students. Wilson proposed extending 10 days to all employees, regardless of their vaccination status.
School Board President Veronica Loche-Tappin argued it was in students’ best interest for all employees to be vaccinated.
“If they’re not getting the shot, then they aren’t concerned about the welfare of the children,” Tappin said.
Louis Melton, District 2 School Board member, agreed with Loche-Tappin’s remarks.
“You need to take the shot,” Melton said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Loche-Tappin and Melton said they hoped the extra sick days for vaccinated employees would be an incentive for unvaccinated employees to get the shot.
Wilson said she worried unvaccinated employees would return to work while still infected once their paid sick days ran out instead.
“Some of them are not going to [get vaccinated] no matter how bad we want them to,” Wilson said.
The School Board ultimately voted to adopt Williams’ proposed policy extending 10 additional days to vaccinated employees and five additional days to unvaccinated employees.
Wilson and Rick Hixon, District 4 School Board member, voted against the measure. Tab Wilkerson, District 3 School Board member, was absent.
On another front, the School Board unanimously voted to install a wheelchair lift at Morehouse Magnet School for a Pre-K student so they could access the second-floor cafeteria.
The lift could be taken down and reinstalled at other locations as the student progresses through school, according to Superintendent David Gray.
