Luke Letlow defeated state Rep. Lance Harris in Saturday's run-off election to secure election to represent the 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Letlow, who is U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's former chief of staff, received 62 percent of the vote, or 49,182 votes, according to the Secretary of State's unofficial results published Saturday night. Letlow is a Republican from Start.
Harris, who is a Republican from Alexandria, received 38 percent of the vote, or 30,124 votes.
Voters resoundingly rejected an amendment to the State Constitution that would have allowed the governor to appoint an out-of-state resident to serve on a public university system board of supervisors.
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of a 1.45-mil property tax that would be levied for another 10 years.
According to the Secretary of State's office, the millage received 11,298 votes, or 77 percent of the vote. Some 3,300 people, or 23 percent of the vote, voted against the property tax.
