Julia Letlow clinched election to the U.S. House of Representatives Saturday during the primary election in which she received some 65 percent of the vote, unofficial election results show.
As of Saturday around 10 p.m., all election results had not yet been counted, with 10 precincts out of 825 precincts remaining to be counted.
Letlow, a Republican from Start, recorded 65 percent of the vote in the 5th Congressional District race. Letlow's haul of some 66,000 votes advanced her beyond the 50-percent threshold needed to secure election and avoid a run-off.
Letlow's late husband, Luke, was elected to represent the same congressional district last November, but he died in December from complications related to COVID-19.
"This is an incredible moment and it is truly hard to put into words," Letlow said. "What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th District. I am humbled that you would entrust me with the honor of your vote and the privilege to serve you in Congress. A simple thank you doesn't fully encapsulate the depth of my gratitude.
"I will be a servant to the people of this district and to be present across the 24 parishes. I will listen more than I speak and seek to find solutions to our region's challenges. I will partner with those across the country who can help us capitalize on our district's strengths and bring real results home to you."
Candy Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria, came in second place with some 28,000 votes, or 28 percent of the vote.
Chad Conerly, a Republican, received some 5,000 votes, or five percent of the vote.
The other nine candidates had fewer than 1,000 votes.
Meanwhile, in the race for the Second Circuit Court of Appeal's First District, Section 1C, two candidates will head to a run-off.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter, of Monroe, will meet Monroe attorney J. Garland Smith in the April general election. They are each Democrats.
Hunter collected 3,605 votes, or 44 percent, while Smith received 2,628 votes, or 32 percent.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson, of Monroe, came in third place with 2,013 votes, or 24 percent.
Unofficial voter turnout in the Second Circuit's district was about 16 percent.
