U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's chief of staff, Luke Letlow, announced earlier this week his plans to become a candidate for the 5th Congressional District.
Luke is a 9th generation Louisianian from Start. A lifelong Republican, Letlow has worked alongside Abraham and President Donald Trump to make sure Washington listens to real people and has helped unleash the Great American Comeback. He commuted regularly between Washington and Louisiana, with his primary residence remaining in Louisiana.
Letlow will be stepping down as Chief of Staff to run for the seat. “I’m proud to have stood alongside Congressman Ralph Abraham during his time in congress, and to have worked with him to fight for our families, farmers, and businesses,” said Letlow. “I’m launching my campaign for congress today to continue that record of results for Louisiana and keep our economy moving forward. We’re just getting started.”
Abraham declared his support for Letlow's candidacy. "Luke Letlow knows the 5th Congressional District better than anyone, and more importantly, he truly cares about the people of this district - he's been by my side since day one - he's been a key leader on agricultural policy, he supports our veterans, our 2nd Amendment rights, and he'll always fight for an active military,” Abraham said. “Luke knows how to get the job done, and he has my full endorsement and support.” Letlow said he is campaigning to be a conservative voice in D.C., defeat radical socialists and improve the economy. Letlow attended Ouachita Christian High School and received a B.S. from Louisiana Tech University in 2003. Letlow and his wife, Dr. Julia Barnhill Letlow, are raising their two young children in Start, on the same land where his great-grandfather once lived and worked on as a tenant-farmer, and they worship at Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC) in Monroe.
