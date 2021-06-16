The Ouachita Parish Public Library system is preparing to shut down public access to each branch for three to four days to allow staff to update the system’s circulation data after a malware attack sank the library system’s network in late April.
Since late April, the library has had to manually key in data for checking out and returning library items. Library officials have identified the cause of their digital shutdown on April 21 as a malware attack.
Last week, Library Director Robin Toms told The Ouachita Citizen some parts of the library’s network could possibly resume operations this week.
“Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as flipping a switch to turn on our internet,” said Toms, who only got access to her work computer on Monday, after several weeks without it.
According to Toms, manually keeping track of library items checked out from each branch or on loan from other branches has created piles of materials needing to be sorted and returned to shelves.
“We will have to close for three to four days to let us manually key in items on loan and update our circulation system,” Toms said. “We’ve been holding on to a lot of that for six weeks.”
The library notified local, state and federal agencies of the attack to request assistance in the investigation and mitigation of the security incident.
Toms said the malware attack resulted in no encryption or loss of data on the library’s servers.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause to our patrons and underline the need to be extra vigilant in the current circumstances to minimize any potential damage,” Toms said.
