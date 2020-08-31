All branches of the Ouachita Parish Public Library will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Computers and WiFi are free to the public to use to file insurance claims, answer emails or for any other reason. Computers are available for a half hour to keep everyone safe during COVID-19 and to allow as many patrons as possible to use the internet. WiFi is available 24/7 and is accessible in most spaces in the Library’s parking lots.
The public may also use the Library’s printers, copiers, scan stations and fax machines. Black and white prints and copies are 10 cents per page; color is $1 per page. Documents can be scanned to a flash drive or emailed to any email address for 10 cents per page. Patrons can bring in their own flash drives or purchase one from the Library for $5. Faxing services are available for $1 per page.
All late fines from Thursday, August 27 – Tuesday, September 8 will be waived. The Library will begin charging late fines again on Wednesday, September 9. Patrons can return items in the book drops at any branch, regardless of where items were checked out.
Books, DVDs, CDs, e-books and more are available to check out to anyone with a Ouachita Parish Public Library card. Library cards are available to anyone who lives or works in Ouachita Parish. To get a Library card, residents can bring proof of ID (like a driver’s license) and proof of address (like a piece of mail addressed to yourself). Those who work, but do not live, in the parish should also bring proof of employment.
For more information, please call 318.327.1490 or email help@oplib.org.
