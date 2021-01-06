Ouachita Parish police jurors questioned proposals last month to spend more than $6 million on renovating the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main branch on North 18th Street in Monroe.
An original proposal to spend up to $12 million on the expansion was “insane,” Police Juror Scotty Robinson told his colleagues during a Dec. 21 finance committee meeting.
Library system director Robin Toms informed police jurors about a renovation proposal being prepared by Bill Land with Land 3 Architects.
“Bill came up with plans to renovate what we had,” Tom said. “We were right at the point where we wanted input from staff at the main branch. They work there and know the building and what it needs.”
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit voiced support for renovating the main branch building though he asked his colleagues to specify a reasonable budget.
“When it first came up, we looked at the Taj Mahal, for lack of a better word, and several jurors expired on the spot,” Clampit said. “We said that was too much money, but we haven’t said what we think is a reasonable amount to spend. I think it will eventually come down to what you can spend rather than what you would like to spend.”
Police Juror Larry Bratton disputed whether libraries would continue to be frequently visited in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on building occupancy.
“I think we are about to enter some really strange times, after COVID,” Bratton said.
When asked, Toms said a reasonable figure for remodeling the library’s main branch and expand its capacity could cost about $6 million.
Robinson and Police Juror Lonnie Hudson concurred with Toms’ figure.
“That’s the magic number,” Clampit added.
Robinson, however, objected to spending a significant amount from the library system’s capital outlay budget on a library building in Monroe.
“Spending $8 million on North 18th Street, in north Monroe, just down the road from wealthy neighborhoods, isn’t how we should spend the taxpayers’ money,” said Robinson, of West Monroe. “I would rather spend $4 million on the main branch and spend money elsewhere. I just have a problem spending that much money on that building.”
Clampit defended spending millions on renovating the main branch because the building reported higher foot traffic than other library branches.
“Everyone knows I promote West Monroe hot and heavy,” Clampit said. “You don’t hear me arguing with spending money at main branch because the traffic is there.”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley pointed out the library system’s ten-year term for its 7.64-mill property tax would end in 2024.
“In light of the large amount of money we’re thinking about spending on the main branch and others, it would behoove us to get aggressive with our planning,” Smiley said.
According to Smiley, many people were not aware that parish officials had been planning a renovation for 10 years.
“We need to get it up as quickly as possible so that people can enjoy the improvements so they will be more likely to support the millage,” Smiley said.
If the Police Jury delayed renovating parish libraries, people might object to the Police Jury’s request that local taxpayers renew the library system’s property tax.
“If we don’t watch it, we will be very close,” Smiley said.
