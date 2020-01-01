Ouachita Parish Public Library patrons will now have access to stream thousands of award-winning movies, critically acclaimed documentaries, and foreign films through a free e-service called Kanopy.
“The films on Kanopy are not only entertaining, but they are also enriching, educational and artistic,” said Library Director Robin Toms.
Patrons receive access to up to 10 films per month, plus unlimited plays on the Kanopy Kids and The Great Courses sections of the platform.
“I’m really excited about The Great Courses feature on Kanopy. Patrons will be able to enroll in an unlimited number of classes on a plethora of topics, from algebra to photography to tai chi,” said Toms. “I’m personally looking forward to taking the Dog Training 101 course.”
While patrons must be at least 13 years old to create a Kanopy account, the youngest Library patrons can still enjoy Kanopy with their parents through the Kanopy Kids feature.
Parents can set parental controls so their children are only watching age-appropriate materials such as popular PBS Kids shows like Sesame Street or Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, beautiful art films for children like Eleanor’s Secret, as well as story times like Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
To access Kanopy, patrons can log in with their Library cards at oplib.kanopy.com, or by downloading the Kanopy app through Apple App Store, Google Play, Roku, or Amazon Fire. Streaming is available on computer, tablet, smartphone and smart TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.