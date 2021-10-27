Located on a gentle slope of X acres off Arkansas Road in West Monroe lay the final resting place of more than 10,000 souls.
In operation since at least 1836, the people of northeast Louisiana have buried their dead at Hasley Cemetery.
“Hasley is so large and contains so many graves. Even though it’s historic, it’s still an active cemetery,” said Cyndy Robertson, Library Head of Genealogy and Special Collections.
Some of these graves are marked by huge monuments and ornate mausoleums that have stood the test of time, which will clue walkers in on the status and wealth of the people buried there.
Still others are unmarked. Recent ground penetrating radar research gives us an idea of where these people are buried and researchers can make assumptions as to who is buried there based on the family names nearby. While the wooden crosses or concrete blocks that once served as place markers are now lost to time, the memory of some of the people buried generations ago are not forgotten, thanks to a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant awarded to the Ouachita Parish Public Library.
“Hasley Cemetery is unique in that it is a microcosm of the 19th and 20th century society,” explains Library Genealogist Lora Peppers.
“You have poor and rich, African-American and white, all next to each other with no discernable distinction. The cemetery also contains some of the oldest headstones to be found in the Parish.”
Hasley Cemetery can be traced to a Spanish land grant received by Felipe Enrique Neri de Bastrop known as Baron de Bastrop in 1795. Hasley Cemetery is now maintained by a virtual trust and governed by the West Monroe Board of Aldermen.
Learn more about individuals buried in Hasley Cemetery at oplib.org/hasley. Patrons can visit these graves at Hasley Cemetery. Maps are available at local branches and on the Library’s website.
Funding for Rebirth PL grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Additional funding is provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.
