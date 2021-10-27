Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis unveiled a plan on Tuesday to build a new downtown attraction featuring a hotel, outdoor amphitheater, retail space and more near the same area along the Ouachita River where the mayor’s predecessor proposed a similar project.
Ellis took office in July 2020 after an election in which he overcame the incumbent mayor, Jamie Mayo. In 2018, Mayo had proposed building a new arena and hotel complex along the river for some $90 million to $100 million.
Ellis criticized Mayo for his arena proposal during the 2020 mayoral race, claiming the Monroe Civic Center could be repurposed for far less money than building a new arena. Ellis says his proposed event complex would cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars less than Mayo’s project.
“One can do the simple math where one project was $90 million, publicly funded, whereas this project will go out through an RFP (request for proposal to developers) to leverage private dollars in a public-private partnership,” Ellis said.
“There’s an $88-million to $89-million difference,” he later added.
That would be the case because the city’s initial investment was the $1.4-million purchase of four properties along Walnut Street, including the former Ouachita Candy Company buildings. The Monroe City Council signed off on the purchases during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The city is buying the properties from Bricks & Timbers LLC. The company is owned by North Monroe dentist Matt Sanderson, Secretary of State office records show.
The city paid for the properties with “excess revenues,” stemming from the collection of $8 million more in sales tax revenues compared to the previous fiscal year’s collections, according to Stacey Rowell, Ellis’ director of administration.
Ellis touted the proposed event complex as a catalyst for economic development in the same way, he argued, that Monroe City Hall, Monroe Civic Center, and Jack Howard Theatre structures were catalysts for economic activity when originally built.
Ray Manning, with the New Orleans architectural firm Manning Architects, said the city would advertise an RFP to find a developer who would pay the city a land-use or lease fee for a period as long as 99 years. Under the public-private partnership, the developer would coordinate the development of the property with a proposed extended stay hotel, areas for conference space, office space, 10 to 12 retail sites, restaurants, apartments, as well as an outdoor amphitheater.
“We like to think of this project as the front porch for Monroe,” Manning said.
Manning unveiled renderings of Ellis’ proposed event complex, which extended from the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum down Walnut Street and North Grand Street to the Endom Bridge.
The outdoor amphitheater was shown built on land between North Grand Street and the Ouachita River, where Miro’s and Restaurant Cotton currently lay.
Manning estimated construction of Ellis’ proposed event complex could cost $35 million and produce $500,000 in sales tax revenues each year.
“The value of the $1.4 million will be recovered in the first four years of the facility,” Manning said.
Kelsea McCrary, Ellis’ chief economic and cultural development director, said a public-private partnership would provide cover for citizens and ensure the public’s input on the project was heard.
“It is appropriate for municipalities to develop property at their core,” McCrary said. “We also know that the downtown belongs to all.”
During the meeting, Melissa Byers voiced concern the city would spend $1.4 million in one area of the city while ignoring needs in other parts of the city.
“It’s disappointing to hear about that much money being spent on one area, on one street,” said Byers, before referring to broken playground equipment and “dangerous conditions” at city parks.
“These plans we have for the future of Monroe are awesome,” Byers said. “Let us not get so big in our dream or vision that we forget to have a safe place for kids to stay, and streets without potholes, and parks safe for our kids to play.”
After the meeting, Ellis told The Ouachita Citizen his proposed event complex also was distinct from the event center project proposed by Mayo because the current administration’s proposal garnered wide support.
“The buy-in was there,” Ellis said. “I think that’s what was lacking in the previous proposal. You saw tonight we had a line of people, universities, businesses, the hospital, industry, all represented.”
At the City Council meeting, Louisiana Delta Community College Chancellor Randy Esters commended the project for the amount of sales tax dollars and temporary jobs the project’s construction would create.
Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, conveyed ULM President Ron Berry’s support for the project.
“A cool looking downtown is a great recruitment tool for ULM,” Hall said. “We would love anything that creates more jobs for our students.”
“ULM would be in favor of this,” Hall added.
Aimee Kane, vice president of business development and strategy at St. Francis Medical Center, commended Ellis for his vision.
“These are the things younger generations are looking at, or older generations,” Kane said.
Monroe Chamber of Commerce President Roy Heatherly and Miro’s owner Roy Arthur also voiced support for the project.
“My opinion is that if we don’t do something like this, we won’t move forward,” said City Council member Gretchen Ezernack.
In August, the City Council hired the New Orleans architectural firm, Campo Architects, for $120,000 to prepare a strategy revitalizing downtown.
John Campo Jr. presented the first phase of his firm’s strategy to the City Council on Tuesday in conjunction with Manning Architects’ proposed design of Ellis’ event complex.
According to Campo Architects’ map of structure use in downtown Monroe, the former Ouachita Candy Company buildings were some of the few in the downtown area coded as “vacant.” Campo touted the structures as some of the few buildings along the Ouachita River that had a clear view of the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.