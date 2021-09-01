The Board of Directors of the Living Well Foundation recently announced it had awarded $274,000 in grants to 17 non-profit agencies, including parish hospitals and educators, inside Ouachita Parish and surrounding parishes.
The grants were intended to support ongoing recovery from the pandemic and mental health programming.
“The services provided by these agencies, educators, and hospitals, as well as many others in our market, are all important to the quality of life in our communities and the health and well-being of our parishes’ populations,” said Alice Prophit, president and chief executive officer at the Living Well Foundation.
The grant recipients include American Red Cross North Louisiana Chapter for a mobile emergency van dedicated to northeast Louisiana, Ascent Health for school support, Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana and Broaden Horizons for children programming, Center for Children and Families for telehealth counseling services, Children’s Coalition for Dia de la Familia events, Franklin Medical Center for expansion of its Behavioral Health Unit, CommuniHealth Services for a virtual care nurse specialist, Rays of Sonshine for personnel support, ULM College of Pharmacy for training of pharmacists for specialty testing and services within local communities, and Union General Hospital for expansion of mental health support space.
Since 2008, the Living Well Foundation has provided over $7.9 million in grants and initiatives, including $2.2 million for school-based health centers and $373,000 for dental hygiene clinics for those under-served.
Grants and initiatives are funded within an eight-parish service area.
