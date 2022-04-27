A local activist and entertainment promoter was recently sued in a court filing seeking a restraining order because the plaintiff says the defendant choked her and threatened her life when she refused to have sex with him.
Veronica Thurman filed a petition for protection from abuse at Fourth Judicial District Court on April 11, asking the court to restrain Tyrone Dewayne “K9” Dickens, of Monroe, from coming near her or her three children.
Dickens touts himself as an entertainment promoter with daily videos on social media and also has received pay from several political campaigns in the area over the years. As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, Dickens also has a lengthy criminal history of drug dealing convictions and arrests for sex offenses.
In a handwritten account to support her petition for a protective order, Thurman said she and Dickens had attended an event in Mobile, Alabama on April 2.
“After getting to motel room, we went into the room, I started to (lie) down. He wanted to have sex (and) I told him, ‘NO!!!’” she wrote. “(He) began to take off my clothes, telling me he didn’t bring me way out of town for me not (to) have sex with him. I (asked) for him to stop. Again he began to choke me and force his self on me. I began to fight him off then he started to choke me harder till I fainted.
“When I came back to, my body was shaking and he was hitting me in my side. All I seen was spots before my eyes. I (stopped) fighting from my body been weak from him strangling me. He began to turn the TV up to the max so no one could (hear) me. Someone came to the door, he then turn the shower on and throwed me in, saying if I say anything he would kill me and then his self. I stayed awake the whole night each time I tried moving he will pull me back down. The next morning he dared me to say anything or he would kill me right then. He’s been staying at my home for days.”
Court records show Dickens has been arrested more than 20 times since 1986 on several drug charges, including distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and aggravated rape.
Dickens, who told authorities in 2015 that he had 25 children by different women, also pleaded guilty to failure to pay child support in October 2011.
Dickens was arrested in May 2015 on suspicion of forcible rape and domestic abuse battery after his estranged wife claimed he raped her, according to court records. According to the May 14, 2015 arrest warrant, the victim called 911 asking for assistance in retrieving clothes from Dickens’ home. When deputies arrived at the house, Dickens’ wife claimed her husband raped her in a recreational vehicle near the house. The victim was transported to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination.
“(The investigator) spoke with (the victim) who said she has been married to (Dickens) for about six years,” stated the warrant.
“She described years of abuse, including choking, threats and physical harm.”
The victim’s account of the alleged rape was described in graphic terms. As they were in the RV, Dickens demanded an opportunity to smell her to see if she was sexually active, the victim told detectives.
She said she feared Dickens would hurt her and she resisted him. She told deputies Dickens raped her and asked her “strange questions” about the size of the “suspected boyfriend’s penis compared to his.” The victim claimed the sexual incident did not last long because “this type of forced sexual behavior excites him.”
During questioning, Dickens told detectives his wife had cheated on him at least four or five times during their marriage. He claimed his wife used to be a stripper. He said he and his wife simply made love in the RV.
The investigator reported observing red marks on the victim’s body. The victim ultimately left the sexual assault examination at the hospital, claiming she was “nervous, scared and very afraid her husband would retaliate,” according to the warrant.
“I also noticed that the victim was very nervous and shaking during the interview claiming he was going to kill her,” stated the investigator’s warrant. “She said he tells her all the time he knows police officers, judges and political figures.”
Some of the elected officials whose campaigns have paid Dickens or his outfit, K9 Outreach, included Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew, former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, Monroe City Court Judge Aisha Clark, state Sen. Katrina Jackson, Monroe City Council member Juanita Woods, and Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jimbo Stephens, campaign finance records show.
