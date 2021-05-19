The Fourth Judicial District Court Adult Drug & Alcohol Court and Juvenile Drug Court recently honored local businessman Elee Trichel for his contributions to the drug court programs.
Trichel is one of the founders of Friends of Drug Court, an outfit that uses donated funds to buy incentives such as art supplies, athletic equipment and family games for youth who are meeting all program requirements.
Funds are also used to purchase school supplies, uniforms or transportation for those in need.
Friends of the Fourth Judicial District Drug Court, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) corporation that provides financial support to both Adult Drug & DWI Court and Juvenile Drug Court through contributions of local businesses and individuals.
“Mr. Trichel has not only partnered with our local drug courts, but he has also served as an ambassador to our business community by sharing the benefits of drug courts and encouraging community support,” said Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman. “Over the years he has worked tirelessly to support and sustain the mission of Friends of Drug Court by making personal contributions and raising funds.”
Marchman presides over the 4th JDC Adult Drug & Alcohol Court as well as the 4th JDC Juvenile Drug Court.
The drug court treatment team consists of the judge, an assistant district attorney, public defender, probation officer, case managers and treatment counselors. A drug court participant is required to submit to regular court appearances, intensive supervision, frequent random drug screens and therapy among other things.
Trichel was recognized as part of the district court’s celebration of National Drug Court Month for the month of May.
More than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice system due to addiction are expected to receive lifesaving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery.
Numerous studies have found that drug courts reduce crime and drug use and save money. Research shows drug courts also improve education, employment, housing, financial stability, and family reunification, which reduces foster care placements.
More than thirty years ago, the first drug court opened its doors with a simple premise: Rather than continue to allow individuals with long histories of addiction and crime to cycle through the justice system at great expense to the public, use the leverage of the court to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful. According to the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP), for every $1.00 invested in drug courts, communities receive an average of $3.36 in benefits.
Research shows that positive reinforcement and encouragement from the judge, drug court team members and community supporters is the most effective tool to change the behavior of participants.
