Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana surprised Asher Brown, a nine-year-old student at Highland Elementary School in West Monroe, with a trip to Hawaii on Tuesday.
Brown has leukemia.
Brown’s classmates, teachers and family gathered in the school gymnasium wearing leis to wish him farewell on his 11-day trip scheduled for May 3 to May 9.
Brown was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 3 and underwent treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. He is now in the second grade.
His mother, Brooke Brown, said she first noticed something was wrong because he grew tired often and frequently wanted to eat ice.
“I felt like he was anemic,” Brooke Brown said. “So, we went and had blood work done and we were referred to St. Jude’s later that day.”
Brown went into remission 30 days after diagnosis but did not complete treatment until December 2019, according to Brooke Brown.
“He went through the ringer,” Brooke Brown said. “These babies go through things that most adults don’t do in their entire life.”
Brown chose his wish a few years ago, but the granting of his wish was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooke Brown said.
“He finished treatment and then COVID hit,” Brooke Brown said. “To be able to go do this as a family and just enjoy our time together, it’s amazing.”
Make-A-Wish temporarily halted its services from March 2020 until September 2021 to ensure the safety of all children in the program from the COVID-19 virus, according to Shannon Barr, with Make-A-Wish.
“We didn’t want to put wish kids at risk by allowing travel while protocols were still in place,” Barr said.
The Brown family said they planned to swim with dolphins, see a volcano and visit Pearl Harbor while in Hawaii.
Brown and his father, Josh, have bonded over their love for history. Brown’s favorite historical moment is the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he said.
Out of all the events planned for the Brown family’s trip, visiting Pearl Harbor is what excited Brown the most.
“I love history,” Brown said. “I want to go to Pearl Harbor and learn about the bombing.”
During the event, Brown was in the crowd with his classmates and had no idea what the assembly was about until Barr invited him to the front of the room.
“Today is all about you, Asher, as we celebrate everything you’ve overcome and all of the great things that are in store for you,” Barr said before asking Brown to join her up front.
Once Brown was out of the crowd, one of his teachers and three classmates held up signs and yelled, “You’re going to Hawaii.” The students in the school’s gymnasium erupted in chants of “Asher.” At the end of the event, Brown’s classmates enveloped him in a group hug, tripping over each other in the process.
“I was kind of embarrassed, but it was also pretty cool,” Brown said.
His grandparents, Eddie and Debbie Simmons, and two family friends, Dawn Bailey and David Carroll, also attended the event to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.