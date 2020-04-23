The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently endorsed a plan to restart the state's economy in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order restricting business operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced the plan last week along with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. The plan was shared with Edwards' and his administration.
"Louisiana has come together to fight an unprecedented health crisis," said LABI President Stephen Waguespack. "It is time now to begin to turn our attention to the economic crisis facing households and businesses across Louisiana. The first step is to safely re-open the economy, and we hope these initial suggestions are the beginning of a dialogue with our elected officials to jointly accomplish that goal."
For example, thousands of businesses have shuttered entirely while job losses are estimated to be more than 300,000. Federal aid, combined with state programs, is providing some short-term relief, but it is critical that we restart the economy as soon as safely possible, the study said.
“Nearly all sectors could potentially develop a protocol for safely working while 'Stay At Home' is in place,” stated the group's plan. “This recommends moving toward a 'Stay at Home, Safe at Work' order.”
Among the recommendations was to fully restart the healthcare industry, including restarting elective procedures, clinical visits, routine screenings and more. Also recommended was restoration of the courts, retail stores, malls, as well as controlled access to professional offices, all while observing proper social distancing.
The considerations were developed in partnership with executives from the health care, manufacturing, automotive, banking, small business, and engineering industries, among others, and with peer business organizations and associations from around the state.
