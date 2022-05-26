The Fourth and Fifth Judicial Districts partnered with the University of Louisiana Monroe Mock Trial Academy to provide training to north Louisiana public defenders.
More than 30 attorneys and students attended the four-hour professionalism and ethics training on April 29 at the ULM Mock Trial Courtroom.
Panelists included John Albert Ellis, Fifth Judicial District chief public defender; Peggy Sullivan, Fourth Judicial District supervisor; and Bob Noel, ULM political science instructor and ULM Mock Trial head coach.
“The partnership between the legal profession and ULM is significant. ULM has been providing training for lawyers and potential lawyers for decades. This is merely the formal recognition of the need for ULM to cooperate more with the court system,” said Noel.
ULM and the Northeast Louisiana Public Defense Districts are working together to provide future trainings to enhance lawyers’ skills to provide services to the poor and to solve issues surrounding crime.
“This is but another example of ULM fulfilling our role as the educational hub for northeast Louisiana,” said ULM Chief Innovation & Research Officer Dr. John W. Sutherlin. “Beside this level of education and training, anyone in the region who has ever served on a jury has watched the orientation to service video ULM produced.”
