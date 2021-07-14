Customers and members at Walmart and Sam’s Club and elsewhere raised some $109,000 for the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana earlier this year.
Each year, Walmart and Sam’s Club host a Spark Change campaign to benefit Feeding America. The campaign raised some $26 million nationwide to help 200 food banks across the country.
In northeastern Louisiana, after a campaign that lasted from April 5 to May 3, shoppers donated at check-out, bought certain products and made online donations to benefit the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, which is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks, according to Taylor Costa, with the Food Bank.
“We are so thankful for the donations raised through the Walmart and Sam’s Club Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign, and to the people who generously gave to support our mission,” said Jean Toth, Executive Director. “We will use these funds to further our hunger-relief efforts in the 12 parishes we serve by providing food to children, families and seniors struggling with hunger.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, some 35 million people faced hunger in the U.S., according to the government’s Department of Agriculture.
The Food Bank solicits, stores, and distributes food to a network of more than 60 non-profit partner agencies that operate local pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other hunger relief programs in Northeast Louisiana. Along with its agency program, the Food Bank operates several programs that provide food directly to seniors and children. The Food Bank serves about 30,000 individuals every month through our hunger-relief efforts.
