BATON ROUGE — With state government buoyed by billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid, local legislators say taxpayers stand to benefit from the recently concluded legislative session because of legislation simplifying the state tax code, creating the potential for lower income tax rates and strengthening election safeguards.
The Legislature adjourned the session focused on fiscal matters only on June 10.
“It was a successful session, especially if you look at our overarching goals of fiscal reform,” said Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe. “I think we’ve taken baby steps toward becoming more business friendly. We also invested in critical infrastructure and we protected the security of our elections.”
The Council for a Better Louisiana viewed the main tax changes approved by the Legislature—such as lowering state income tax rates for individuals and corporations while eliminating deductions for what each group pays in federal income taxes--as “a positive step forward,” while noting that it was only the beginning of resolving a complicated taxing system.
Gov. John Bel Edwards indicated after the legislative session ended that he would support the so-called “tax swap” in the source of state tax revenues as long as the measure did not increase the state’s financial burden in the long-term.
The changes would require adjustments to the state Constitution, and if he signs the bills, residents would have to vote on them in October.
Sen. Stewart Cathey said the legislative session—the second under legislators’ current term in office—overhauled the state tax code and addressed critical infrastructure needs while cutting taxes.
“We haven’t raised taxes on people,” said Cathey, R-Sterlington. “That’s something the entire delegation should be proud of. The tax reform bills will simplify the tax code while also reducing the state tax burden on an overwhelming amount of Louisianians.”
The Legislature also approved legislation to centralize sales tax collections, an outcome that has drawn support from businesses across the state.
Referring to the passage of several fiscal reform bills, Rep. Foy Gadberry told The Ouachita Citizen that legislators did the right thing for taxpayers.
Sen. Jay Morris echoed the comments of his fellow lawmakers.
“I think we had a productive session coming off of a very strange year,” said Morris, R-Monroe. “We took a large step toward replenishing the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund which had been depleted during the pandemic. We passed a balanced budget with some funding for local projects including $9 million in cash for the Kansas Lane Connector project. We diverted money in future years from the general fund to prioritize infrastructure projects without raising taxes including projects to make significant improvements in western Ouachita Parish.”
Concerning the “tax swap,” the Public Affairs Research Council said that if voters approve the package of legislation, the state’s tax structure could become “simpler, fairer, more competitive, and better-ranked nationally.”
The Louisiana Budget Project, which researches how state policies affect the poor and the working class, warned that lawmakers were relying too heavily on federal relief dollars that will soon be gone. The group’s executive director, Jan Moller, supported the “excellent premise” of the tax swap, but bemoaned the way it was executed.
“Unfortunately, our lawmakers missed an historic opportunity to fix Louisiana’s broken tax system,” Moller said. “Legislators could have used the revenue gained by eliminating this deduction to make new investments, or to reduce racial disparities in our tax system by reducing the state sales tax. Instead, they used the revenue to cut income-tax rates for individuals and corporations.”
Moller also questioned a bill that was passed late in the session to gradually raise up to $300 million a year to improve roads and bridges.
The bill dedicates an existing tax on the sale and lease of motor vehicles to a state construction fund. But in doing so, it would shift $300 million out of the state’s general fund, and that could lead to reductions in spending on health care and higher education if the state runs into another budget crunch, Moller said.
Edwards has already signed a $38-billion state budget bill. Given all the federal aid, and higher-than-expected state tax collections, it represented what the governor called “one of the best budgets in 15 years” and “a far cry from past years” when the state faced a financial crisis.
Here are some of the highlights from the budget and other bills passed during the session:
Likely Vetoes
Edwards has said he will veto two pieces of legislation, the ban on transgender athletes and a concealed handgun bill. He also seemed skeptical about a bill that would prohibit state agencies from discriminating against individuals based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The concealed-carry legislation sponsored by Morris would allow any eligible person over 21 to carry a handgun without a permit or training. Edwards favors the current system that requires training and background checks.
Supporters of the ban on transgender youths playing on sports teams opposite their gender assigned at birth said the measure would protect girls from harm and from losing scholarships.
“We also passed a constitutional, or permit less, carry bill enhancing our constitutional right to keep and bear arms which I was honored to have authored,” Morris said. “We clarified that men should play men’s competitive sports and women should play women’s competitive sports.”
The NCAA has said it will not host championship games in states that pass “anti-trans” bills.
“I do think he will veto both of those bills,” Cathey said. “The question is whether we can call an override session and get the two-thirds vote to override it. I think you’ll see party line votes on both bills. At that point, it’s just a matter of whether the administration can keep moderate Republicans from overriding the gun bill or women sports bill.”
Under the bill that passed the Legislature, a ban on discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status would remain in place until the vaccines received full authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The bill’s passage came after hundreds of LSU faculty members called on the university to require students to get the vaccines before coming to campus in the fall.
Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, contributed to this report.
