The Ouachita Parish Library Board of Control is awaiting a response from state officials about what action it may take in response to residents’ requests that certain books depicting and describing sexual matters for children be removed from local library branches.
Earlier this year, the Library Board received three requests to ban two graphic novels from all Ouachita Parish libraries: “Let’s Talk About It” and “Our Bodies and Health.” Both books were co-authored by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan. Moen, who is married to Nolan and describes herself as a queer author, is most well known for her ongoing erotic comic, “Oh Joy, Sex Toy.”
“Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human” is a graphic novel depicting youth discussing—in detail—numerous sexual activities. According to Library Board members, residents were especially concerned about drawings in a section of the book labeled, “Body Image.” Moen and Nolan’s other book, “Drawn to Sex: Our Bodies and Health,” which contains anatomical drawings and explores sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy, abortion, and more.
Last week, Library Board member Kathy Craig told The Ouachita Citizen there were books at the library which she would not want her grandchildren to read, but she believed banning reading materials was unconstitutional under the First Amendment.
“There’s a lot of books on my own personal level that I maybe do not agree with for my grandchildren but because of that first amendment, I do know that restricted any kind of material is censorship and that is not legal,” Craig said. “This is the public library. Public means everyone.”
Other Library Board members declined to voice support or opposition to the inclusion of the controversial books at the Library Board’s meeting last week.
After receiving residents’ complaints, the Library Board voted in January to temporarily pull both titles from library shelves. The books were placed behind the circulation desk at the Main Branch and checkout access was limited to patrons 18 years or older, unless a parent or guardian was present.
At that time, the Library Board also authorized Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the board’s legal counsel, to seek a legal opinion from state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office. The Library Board has not yet received a response from the Attorney General’s office.
According to interim Library Director Nancy Green, the relocation of the books was meant to be a “temporary fix” while the Library Board waited for a legal opinion from the Attorney General.
“We’re here to serve everybody and we listen to everyone,” Green said. “The board’s decision was to make this a temporary thing until some sort of ruling or opinion could be gotten.”
According to Green, the Library Board did not expect to hear from the Attorney General’s office until after the state Legislature concluded its regular legislative session.
“Right now, we haven’t gotten an opinion back from the attorney general and I think its because of legislation that is currently going on,” Green said.
If approved, House Bill 102 would require libraries in the state to adopt and implement policy language limiting the access of sexually explicit materials to minors. HB 102 was sponsored by state Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro.
Library Board member Misti Cordell said the Library Board tried to follow policy while still listening to public concerns.
“We’re trying to do all that we can as a board to follow the rules, follow the law and hear the public when they come up and ask,” Cordell said.
Library Board member Alex Webber agreed with Cordell, noting the Library Board’s decision to temporarily remove the two books aligned with library policy.
“We are following policy and we are taking in the public’s concerns,” Webber said.
In an email, Library Board President Betty Ward-Cooper wrote that the library strives to serve all members of the parish.
“The mission of the Ouachita Public Library is to advance literacy, inspire lifelong learning and strengthen our community by serving everyone in Ouachita Parish,” Cooper wrote.
