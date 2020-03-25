The state’s restrictions on business operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak have chomped away at the sales of many local restaurants, though some restaurants have tried to salvage their businesses with delivery or curbside pick-up.
In response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive orders requiring more aggressive social distancing, patrons disappeared from the dine-in spaces and parking lots of restaurants throughout Ouachita Parish.
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to many locally owned restaurants about the effect of the state’s restrictions on their businesses. Several restaurants declined to answer or did not respond to the newspaper’s inquiries. A couple of those restaurants later announced they were temporarily closing.
Meanwhile, some restaurants appeared ready to weather the outbreak because of a loyal customer base.
In West Monroe, For His Temple Family Foods added online ordering and curbside pick-up but reported ongoing support from customers. For His Temple Family Foods is an organic and completely gluten-free restaurant and store in downtown West Monroe.
Though some staff stayed home to care for children out of school, other staff received more hours or new employees hired, according to For His Temple owner and chef Dana Milford, of West Monroe.
“We have a very loyal customer base & they have chosen to stay with us through this time,” Milford said.
When asked about whether the state’s restrictions continued beyond April, Milford said she could not speculate on the effect to her business.
“I don’t know, but God does,” Milford said. “I’m trusting His care of my family and am not thinking about the ‘what ifs.’”
In Monroe, Warehouse No. 1 Restaurant, a fine dining restaurant on the Ouachita River, announced on March 21 it would be closed for the time being.
“After careful consideration and in the best interests of our staff, customers and community we feel this is the best decision,” the restaurant stated in a post published to Facebook. “Thank you for allowing us to share in your celebrations and special occasions. For 40 years, we are honored to serve you and look forward to doing so in the future.”
In downtown Monroe, 2Dudes Brew & Que owner Kevo Meredith says the closure and adaptation to a new curbside pick-up business model have been crazy. 2Dudes is a barbecue restaurant on DeSiard Street.
"We've had a couple of really large catering orders," Meredith said. "We've had a bunch of to-go orders. Weekdays have been busy. We've had a lot of people order from us on the weekdays. On the weekends, man, that's where it gets slow. This past weekend was slow."
When asked about how sustainable the curbside pick-up model was, Meredith said, "If all our days are like these weekdays have been, then we can survive. But I mean, barely get by. But if we have too many days like Saturday and Sunday, we probably couldn't survive two weeks. We'd have to shutdown in order to save money."
Meredith said his restaurant was in a weird spot.
"I mean, of course I want to be open. But sometimes it's very risky," he said.
Another restaurant owner in Monroe, Melvyn McCoy said he had to terminate employees at Melvyn’s, a hamburger joint on Oliver Road, so they could get unemployment benefits. Two cooks and one other employee remained to help serve curbside pick-up orders.
Closing the restaurant was a possibility if selling lunches to-go was not feasible, said McCoy, who elaborated on many of the day-to-day challenges facing restaurants. Some of those challenges included utility costs that would remain the same regardless of COVID-19 while other challenges included leases or loans, especially if a restaurant owner has a personal guarantee on their lease.
“Restaurants businesses are a hand-to-mouth even in the best of times; last night’s receipts go straight into tomorrow’s payroll,” said McCoy, of Monroe.
The state’s recent restrictions made operating a restaurant even more difficult, according to McCoy.
“The major policy decisions of the past weeks have been made in the interest of public health,” McCoy said. “But those decisions, combined with an economic crisis that is only in its early stages, could wipe out thousands of restaurants and bars, along with farmers and florist and linen services they support.”
While noting the onerous requirements of the Small Business Administration’s loan program, McCoy called for a bailout for small businesses.
“There needs to be a huge stimulus behind this to bail out small business,” he continued.
“Some type of grants or other financial aid needs to be included at the same time as they’re shutting down everything. It’s easy to say close down until we get a handle on things but at the same time they need to say your sales tax, rent and other fixed costs do not have to be paid until we revise our closed position.
“It’s like you’re locked out of your home with no alternate place to go. It’s a raging fire with no fire blocks installed. If no financial solutions are offered quickly, within the week, then many will go under. You cannot shut off the income side without shutting off the outgo of funds. Simple math.”
