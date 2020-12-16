Louisiana State Police arrested Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, of Rayville, on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office last week after authorities began investigating a use of force incident last year.
Brown was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges on Dec. 10 with bond set at $35,000.
Brown worked as a Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop F, which is headquartered in Monroe.
He remains on administrative leave pending the conclusion of a criminal and administrative investigation, according to State Police Lt. Nick Manale, the troop’s public affairs officer.
Manale said the State Police Bureau of Investigations began investigating a use of force incident involving Brown in October 2020 after State Police were named in a civil lawsuit alleging harm by a certain trooper using excessive force on May 30, 2019.
State Police discovered Brown helped Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrest a suspect on that date and began an administrative investigation. During the Internal Affairs inquiry, State Police suspended the administrative probe and initiated a criminal investigation.
“As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors,” Manale said.
The charges against Brown recalled a similar lawsuit against Troop F in federal court alleging that State Police and others were responsible for the death of Ronald Greene, a West Monroe man whose family accused Troopers of using excessive force and lying about the incident on May 10, 2019.
The circumstances surrounding Greene’s death and the excessive force allegations are now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.
In October, former State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves retired amid public calls for his resignation in light of the excessive force allegations that surfaced during the Greene case. After Reeves retired, Gov. John Bel Edwards tapped State Police Col. Lamar Davis to serve as the State Police Superintendent.
Concerning Brown’s arrest, Davis said, “The public trust and responsibility bestowed upon us as law enforcement professionals is of the utmost importance.
“We owe not only the public we serve, but also the dedicated men and women of our department a just and timely response,” Davis added.
Fourth Judicial District Court records show Aaron Larry Bowman, 45, of Monroe, filed an excessive force lawsuit on Sept. 21, seeking damages from State Police, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office and others. In that lawsuit, Bowman claimed the sheriff’s Special Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT) pulled him out of his automobile and that he was “dragged to the ground, face down and officers began to hit and kick him.”
“Petitioner asserts that at no time did he resist any of the officers, and the officers continued to beat him for a period of time,” stated Bowman’s lawsuit.
Bowman claimed he sustained several cuts, including a cut to his head, a fractured arm, broken ribs and other injuries.
Bowman’s account was at odds with the Sheriff’s Office report filed at the court in support of Bowman’s arrest warrant.
According to the sheriff’s report, Bowman refused to comply with commands to exit the automobile and ultimately “pulled away in a violent manner in an attempt to evade arrest.”
“Aaron then attempted to climb back in to his vehicle and over to the passenger side at which time I removed him (from) the vehicle and a brief struggle ensued,” stated the sheriff’s report. “Aaron then began swinging his arms at me and screaming he did (do) anything wrong. Aaron then struck me on the top of the head with a closed fist. While attempting to secure Aaron in handcuffs, he pulled his arms under his body, refusing to give (the deputy) his wrist.”
Deputies notified emergency medical services personnel in light of Bowman’s injuries and had his injuries reviewed at the scene of his arrest and at a local hospital, too.
In his lawsuit, Bowman claimed the sheriff’s report of his arrest was “fabricated” and “untrue.”
“Petitioner asserts that he was not the aggressor but was actually beaten terribly by Deputy (D.) Ginn and other officers,” stated Bowman’s lawsuit.
Bowman referred to video footage captured at Bowman’s home security camera system that showed “an officer swinging downwards, punching Petitioner repeatedly.”
Other defendants in the lawsuit included Sheriff Jay Russell, the city of Monroe, the University of Louisiana-Monroe Police Department, the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit and Monroe Police Department.
Earlier this year, Monroe police officer Jared DeSadier was arrested on criminal charges stemming from an investigation of excessive force being used in the arrest of another black man, Timothy Williams, in April. The investigation is ongoing.
Bowman’s attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, was unavailable for a comment.
