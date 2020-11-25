Deciding to spend her and her husband’s savings in 2017 to open a drive-through Christmas lights park in Calhoun felt like jumping off a cliff with no parachute, Amy Hanson says.
“We prayed harder that year than we have ever prayed before,” she said.
Ben and Amy Hanson own and operate Candy Cane Lane Drive Thru Christmas Lights Park at 170 Hwy 151 North in Calhoun. The park opened earlier this month for its fourth season.
Speaking of their decision to launch the park, Ben Hanson said, “We drained just about everything we had into it, plus a whole lot more.”
The decision paid off, according to Ben Hanson. Each night, cars line up on Hwy 151 so families can enter the drive-through park.
“It’s been a great success,” he said. “We were initially concerned that we dumped all of our life savings and everything we had and nobody would show up, but it’s been exactly the opposite.”
The Hansons are not the only ones creating a Christmas lights attraction to spread some cheer. Justin Underwood, a local businessman, says he plans to open a Christmas lights venue in Monroe called “Christmas at Bella’s: A Walkthrough Experience,” sponsored by Louisiana Delta Ballet. The attraction at 231 DeSiard Street opens Saturday.
According to Underwood, the venue would allow visitors to have their photo taken with Santa Claus along with the opportunity to view 17 Christmas trees, which are decorated and sponsored by different businesses, eight photo booths for people to take photos in, a small concession, and see several hundred thousand Christmas lights.
“Me and my twin brother were talking, and he said, ‘You know what would be great there? A Christmas walkthrough,” Underwood said. “And the more I thought about it, the more it became to me a great idea. The vision kind of developed itself.”
Underwood is co-owner of Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom, which is currently closed due to state restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis,. He previously owned Villains Comics and Collectables before the business shut down as a result of the pandemic.
“I’m hoping for a good turnout,” he said.
Underwood explained all precautions are being taken to provide safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are definitely being overly cautious,” Underwood said.
Workers would be wearing face masks, temperatures would be checked at the entrance and social distancing will be enforced, according to Underwood.
Before the Hansons’ Candy Cane Lane park opened in 2017, the Hanson family (Ben, Amy, their two youngest children and the family’s schnauzer) travelled and lived in a recreational vehicle while Ben Hanson worked various pipeline jobs from 2014 to 2015.
Ben Hanson works in the pipeline industry when Candy Cane Lane is closed and Amy Hanson is currently a stay-at-home mother who homeschools their children. At one time, Amy Hanson worked as a registered nurse.
“We lived in an RV for about a year, traveling with dad, but we kind of got tired of that,” Amy Hanson said. “It was fun while it lasted, but we were ready to put down roots again and be back home.”
The idea for a Christmas lights park originated from Ben Hanson’s experiences as a child in eastern Texas where his family made a holiday tradition of visiting several Christmas lights parks around the Tyler, Texas area.
“I would take the two oldest kids through the parks every year,” Ben Hanson said.
Ben Hanson explained the possibility of opening a Christmas lights park remained on his mind after he moved to Louisiana in 2001.
“We didn’t have anything like that here in northeastern Louisiana,” Ben Hanson said.
The couple finally made their decision while Ben Hanson was seeking work opportunities that did not require him to be away from home several months each year.
“I always thought it would be cool to build a park like that, and I always felt like it would be successful,” Ben Hanson said. “In 2016, we went out and spent a bunch of money on lights after Christmas and broke ground on it in March 2017.”
The park opened in 2017, featuring more than 1 million lights, according to Ben Hanson.
“We really haven’t kept a tally since then,” Ben Hanson said. “We’ve just added to that over the last year.”
Candy Cane Lane features 40 different groups of displays, two 100-foot tunnels, a 30-foot long snowflake tunnel and a 33-foot tall lighted Christmas tree, which takes over two months to set up.
Of all the displays presented at Candy Cane Lane, the most popular section is the part of the park that features Christmas lights flashing to synchronized music playing on a local radio station.
“That’s our favorite, that’s everybody’s favorite and that’s the highlight of the show,” Amy Hanson said.
According to the Hansons, Candy Cane Lane has attracted visitors from Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi, Florida and Wales, England.
“A local family has family in Wales, and they were in and came through,” Amy Hanson said. “And we are still somewhat in contact with them.”
The Hansons are expecting a big turnout in visitors this holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I expect the season to probably be busier than seasons in the past,” Ben Hanson said.
“Everybody is looking for some joy in 2020,” Amy Hanson added.
Candy Cane Lane is open every night, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., until Jan. 2.
