Earlier this week, West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) traded below $11 a barrel for the first time since 1986, reaching as low as $10.63 early Monday morning, indicating a drop in price of over 80 percent since the beginning of the year.
“The crisis facing the industry is impossible to overstate,” Louisiana Oil & Gas Association President Gifford Briggs said. “The global demand destruction of oil, caused by the worldwide shutdown of the economy, has sent prices to the lowest in history when adjusted for inflation. There is no magic pill that will save the thousands of jobs that will be lost, but we can immediately take steps to limit the losses.”
WTI has not traded in single digits since December of 1973. However, when adjusted for inflation, this is the lowest price that oil has traded in U.S. history.
“President Donald Trump has outlined a clear plan to get the economy moving again. It is time that Louisiana, Texas and other states work with President Trump to implement his plan as soon as possible, and lean on countries around the world to do the same. Until demand rebounds, if industry is going to survive we will need severance tax relief, royalty relief, and an end to the government sponsored coastal lawsuits. State leaders must take comprehensive action immediately or we will lose an entire industry, and the jobs, wages, families and communities that are sustained by it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.