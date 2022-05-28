BATON ROUGE –The state House of Representatives' Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice advanced two bills without objection that relate to juvenile justice last week.
Senate Bill 323, sponsored by Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, would require the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections to adopt rules that would sort juvenile offenders into low, medium and high-risk categories based on medical, educational and psychological assessments.
The tiered system could then be used to segregate high-risk juveniles as a safety precaution.
The bill comes after a series of escapes and violent actions at the state’s juvenile facilities. The facilities are in Bridge City, Monroe, Columbia, Bunkie and St. Martinville.
Cloud said that under current policies, a 20-year-old violent offender could be sleeping in the same dormitory as a 14-year-old convicted of property crimes.
“As a parent, that should activate us and should greatly concern us," Cloud said.
William Sommers, deputy secretary of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, joined Cloud in presenting the bill to the committee.
Sommers gave a presentation about the tiered system.
"This is the future of juvenile justice," Sommers said. "I believe that this tiered system gives us the ability to classify kids in a safe manner."
Michelle Piazza, a correctional employee, spoke in favor of the bill. Piazza said that she was assaulted by a juvenile offender last May and sustained injuries for which she is still being treated.
“We are not saying to lock these kids up, lock them in a cell and that's the end of it,” Piazza said. “The tier system is an amazing system.”
Cloud argued that her tier system could have prevented what happened to Piazza, as the juvenile that assaulted her had attacked another guard a few months earlier. That could have prompted placing him in a higher-risk category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.