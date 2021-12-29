BATON ROUGE — In fourth-grade teacher Laura Spurgeon’s class, the students who attended school in person during the pandemic sit in one area, and those who were online last year sit in another. A third group, the students still working from home, join in on a screen.
“It’s like I’m teaching three different levels instead of one,” Spurgeon said. “The students who still stay at home ‘sick’ and have to join via Zoom, the ones that opted for online last year and didn’t learn as much, and the kiddos who have been in person the entire time.”
With the COVID-19 disruptions, standardized test scores for students in grades 3 through 8 have fallen in 69 of 72 Louisiana school districts. State performance scores for schools and school districts, released in early December, fell overall as well.
Teachers, administrators and counselors are trying to figure out how to help many students catch up and get K-12 education back on track. However, they must determine how to reach students who are now performing at different levels while also dealing with the psychological fallout on children who had limited social contact during the shutdowns.
What makes this even harder is that many schools across the state are facing a shortage of teachers. Older teachers are opting for retirement rather than face health risks, and new college education graduates are passing on jobs they view as offering too little pay.
And the teachers who are still on the frontlines are working harder than ever and reaching out to parents of struggling students through phone calls or emails.
Morgan Story, a high school teacher at MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, said most parents have been understanding and are working with her to help their children.
“They really just needed a voice of a teacher being like ‘All right, I know we’re struggling. This is where we’re at with it, too. This is what you really need to focus on.’ And that helped a lot of parents.”
Funding, staff morale problems, and concerns about student performance are long-standing issues for many Louisiana school districts. But they have taken on a new urgency as schools try to return to normal operations to accommodate all their students.
“We do so much that doesn’t go into the contract that you sign,” said Taylor Rising, an art teacher at McKinley Middle Academic Magnet School in Baton Rouge. “You know, it’s not in the job description, the number of things that we have to do for the children.”
Not only do they have to adequately teach the material in-person and online, but they also have to take care of themselves while helping students who are struggling emotionally and psychologically.
“It’s hard to take home, and it’s hard to hear my kids going through some of the same things I’m going through, and then I have to respond to that,” Story said.
Standardized test scores released in August showed that the percentage of students in grades 3 through 8 statewide who achieved the mastery level or above in key subjects dropped to 29% from 34% before the pandemic.
The test score results also showed that the students who attended in-person last year achieved the mastery level at a 15% higher rate than students who were completely online, and the online students had an 11% higher rate of unsatisfactory scores on average than the in-person students.
Some of the biggest drops were in math, and teachers and parents are turning to tutoring to help children improve.
Rising said some of the students hit hardest by all these problems are those who face the biggest transitions, such as shifting from elementary to middle school.
“We’re pretending that everything is peachy-keen and fine and dandy, but it’s really not,” she said. “But you just kind of have to keep pushing, and they’re going through it.”
