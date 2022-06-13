Legislation to move authority over Louisiana’s Major Events Incentive Program from the Department of Economic Development to the lieutenant governor gained approval from the state Senate Finance Committee this week.
Committee members approved House Bill 1015 on Monday, sponsored by state House of Representatives Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, without questions or objections after adding amendments that make money transfers from the program subject to legislative approval.
Schexnayder elaborated on the legislation on the House floor when the bill passed the lower chamber on May 12.
"Years ago we had a major events bill that basically the state would put money into and allow cities or municipalities to use it,” he said. “They had a small major events (fund) and a large major events. Those accounts would only have money in them the state would put into it and when it was gone the state would have to go back and redo it. My bill is going to streamline that where we have a much simpler process to be able to access the funds that we have in there, we’re going to put in some seed money to start it, but then we’re going to have a mechanism in it that’s going to allow the locals to pay back into this fund to be able to have more and more and more and it will build as we go."
Schexnayder noted that the fund is currently restricted to large cities and HB 1015 opens the program to the entire state.
"The Strawberry Festival, the French Quarter Festival, the Boucherie Festival, those types of festivals would be able to opt in to get some funding to help them market and sell their event to make it grow and bring people into the state," he said.
HB 1015 would require the lieutenant governor to submit an economic analysis to the state treasurer that outlines the area impacted by the qualified major event, total incremental increase in sales and use receipts in the designated area, total incremental increase in excise tax receipts, and the amount equal to 50% of the total incremental increases in sales and use and excise tax receipts.
Once the economic analysis is received, the treasurer would be required to immediately transfer 50% of the incremental tax receipts from the general fund to the program, which would shift from a subfund of the Louisiana Mega-Project Development Fund to a separate Major Events Incentives Fund.
The bill would also create the Events Incentive Program to provide grant funding to local governments or tourism organizations hosting an event.
HB 1015 would require the lieutenant governor to submit an annual report on the program to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget by Sept. 1. The bill would allow eligible entities to receive up to 25% of the total cost incurred for an event, up to $350,000.
Authority over the Major Events Incentive Program would shift from the Department of Economic Development to the lieutenant governor’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
Schexnayder previously told The Advocate he’s mulling a run for lieutenant governor.
HB 1015 now heads to the full state Senate for debate.
If approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor, the changes would become effective on July 1.
