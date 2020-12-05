Funeral services for James “Jim” Roy Levy Sr., a past president of the Louisiana Press Association, were held Nov. 27, and he was buried in Rayne.
Levy, 86, of Bunkie, died on Nov. 23 at the Bailey Place in Bunkie. He was born in Lake Charles on Mar. 18, 1934, to Minnie Pearl Williams Levy and Florian Levy of Lake Charles, both deceased. James Roy Levy, Sr., served as the youngest president of the Louisiana Press Association at the age of 35.
He began his newspaper career nights at the Lake Charles American Press at 16 as a sportswriter while he was in high school, in between jobs delivering milk, retrieving lay-a-ways from storage at the The Fair department store and as a playground director for the city. In the summer of 1952 he covered a news “beat” for the Press.
After working the summer of 1955 at The Daily Iberian covering the unsuccessful raids and trials of State Police Commander Roy Grevemberg, he received his LSU journalism degree. A U.S. Army veteran, he served as sports editor of the Ft. Bliss News in El Paso and after honorable discharge entered LSU graduate school and joined the Morning Advocate sports staff, covering the Tigers’ first national football championship in 1958.
After the season he returned to the Iberian and in 1960 as city editor won the American Political Association Award for Distinguished Reporting of State and Local government.
He and a dozen other young journalist prizewinners representing their Southern states were sent to a secluded dude ranch outside Austin at Eagle Rock, Texas, for a week-long closed session of private interviews of the nation’s newsmakers, who were financed and flown in by the Ford Foundation.
Appointed in 1969 by Gov. John McKeithen to the Louisiana Senate Investigating (Mafia) Committee On Organized Crime following an exposé by Life Magazine, he filed a dissenting report disputing the committee’s findings after the year-long investigation .
He was appointed the press secretary to Democratic gubernatorial nominee Louis Lambert in 1979-80 and was a delegate to two Louisiana Democratic conventions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.